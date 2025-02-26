$90M worth Tony Stewart teases upcoming “unforgettable conversation” with NHRA legends

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart teased the latest Racers Roundtable episode, featuring NHRA legends Joe Amato, Ron Capps, and Justin Ashley. The star-studded lineup includes former driver and team owner Don Prudhomme, who makes a surprise appearance midway through the show.

Ad

Stewart, worth $90 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is competing in the NHRA Top Fuel category after selling his NASCAR Cup Series team. On the latest episode of Racers Roundtable, he was joined by fellow Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley, who competes for SCAG Racing and has 15 Top Fuel wins.

NHRA legend Amato recounted stories from his illustrious career, during which he clinched five Top Fuel championships and 52 event victories. Amato reminisced about the time when "fist fights" were a common scene in the garage. Meanwhile, Ashley reflected on his engine blow-up, and Stewart highlighted the inherent dangers of drag racing.

Ad

Trending

"The thing blew up, I got out and said, 'Never again!'"Ashley said, to which Stewart replied, "It's make it, take it, miss it, kiss it. And it's gonna happen in less than four seconds."

Ron Capps, a legendary Funny Car driver and team owner, reminisced about his time driving for Don Prudhomme, who made a surprise appearance midway through the show, as Stewart exchanged banter with the duo.

Ad

"I got that phone call, Don Prudhomme, and I hung up on him, thinking it was a joke." Capps said about his first conversation with Prudhomme, who made a surprise apperance and said,"I just wanted this kid man."

"He said you underpaid him," Tony Stewart asked, to which Prudhomme replied, "Yeah, I probably did!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the latest episode of Racers Roundtable hosted by Stewart and Danny Sullivan on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 pm ET on MAVTV or MAVTV GO with any subscription plan.

Tony Stewart fired up for the NHRA season opener in Gainesville

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart will be competing in the NHRA Top Fuel division this season, driving for his eponymous team. After participating in the PRO Superstar Shootout in Bradenton, Stewart is now preparing for the NHRA season opener at Gainesville, scheduled for March 6-8.

Ad

Sharing his excitement for the season opener at Gainesville Raceway, the 53-year-old is counting down the days, writing on X (formerly Twitter) on February 23:

"14 Days until the 2025 NHRA season fires up!🔥 See you in Gainesville 😎"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Off the track, Tony Stewart and his wife Leah Pruett welcomed their son, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024. With Stewart competing in the Top Fuel division, Pruett is not expected to return to racing in 2025, as she cherishes her time with their newborn.

As a first-time dad, the 3x NASCAR champion is relishing every moment with his son, stating that the world seems to stop whenever he sees him smile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"