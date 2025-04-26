$9M former driver reveals what NASCAR has learned about Cleetus McFarland

Recently, NASCAR's official X account shared a lighthearted clip of Cleetus McFarland from his stay at Talladega Superspeedway. Reflecting on the same, $9 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace reacted to the clip and revealed what the governing body has learned about McFarland.

In the clip, the professional YouTuber claimed that it takes 50 seconds to complete a lap at the 2.660-mile trioval track and gave his audience a tour of his Talladega Boulevard setup. He began showcasing with his 'Degan Bega' and his friend Squirrel, who was out there relaxing.

Then he unveiled his sleeping area and moved to his grill. Following the tour, Farland went to Greg Biffle's RV and wrapped up the tour at his friend Jack's RV.

NASCAR was impressed by Cleetus McFarland's energy and his boulevard tour. The governing body captioned the clip:

"That's a whole lotta ... stuff! Cleetus McFarland, show us what you got on @TALLADEGA Boulevard, please."

Reflecting upon the same, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace reveals what the governing body has learned about the YouTuber. Wallace stated:

"@NASCAR has learned that CLETUS can take NASCAR far😁💯🏁"

Cleetus McFarland began his YouTube journey over a decade ago in 2009 while he was working as a social media manager for a car company. He then left his job to pursue a full-time career as a YouTuber.

Farland has been a motorsports enthusiast and debuted in professional racing in 2022 in the Stadium Super Truck at Long Beach, California.

The 500.8-mile Jack's Link 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Talladega Superspeedway. FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 188-lap event at 3 PM ET.

"I'm extremely appreciative": NASCAR driver and YouTuber Cleetus McFarland on his sponsor for his debut race

Professional race car driver Cleetus McFarland debuted in the ARCA Menards Series this year, driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing at Daytona International Speedway in the Ride The Dente 200.

Farland shared his feelings about his debut and said:

“This is surreal for me. I'm incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to return to Daytona and compete in the ARCA Menards Series. I appreciate all the support from my friends, family, colleagues, and particularly the Rette Jones Racing team for walking through every step of this journey.” (via Speedway Digest)

Earlier this year, in January 2025, Kenetik sponsored Cleetus McFarland's #30 Ford. The paint scheme features a base navy paint with bright orange highlights expressing his gratitude to his sponsor. He stated:

“I'm extremely appreciative of Kenetik being a part of the journey this weekend at Daytona. I don't know what is going to happen on Saturday during the race, but I certainly plan to race smart and be in a position to make my ARCA Menards Series debut a successful one for Rette Jones Racing, Kenetik, Ford Performance, and all of those that support me." (via Speedway Digest)

The NASCAR ARCA Menards driver qualified in P27 for the 2025 Ride The Dente 200. Following a slow start, Farland got involved in an accident on lap five and ended his day.

