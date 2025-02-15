$9M-worth former driver bluntly voices his animosity over Roger Penske’s Daytona success: “I did not like that they gave Austin Cindric the win”

Austin Cindric won the Daytona Duel 2, securing a second-place start in the Daytona 500. However, Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones was the first driver to cross the checkered flag. But after reviewing the footage of the final caution, the officials deemed Roger Penske’s driver the winner.

The ruling was within the rules. Still, it received backlash from the community because Cindric and Jones were inches away from the start/finish line when the caution came out, which wasn't necessary. Team Penske #2 Ford driver was ahead of Jones when the final caution was thrown, and thus, emerged to P1 despite settling for the runner-up spot.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who has a net worth of $9 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), also chimed in on the matter. He clarified that the officials did nothing wrong and that it was the best spectacle in over two decades.

"Last night, they went by the rules and we did not like it. But I still think it's the best racing, the best start in 20 years," Wallace said (10:11).

However, the former driver still expressed his displeasure with Austin Cindric taking the win.

"I didn't like the ruling, I'm just like you. I did not like it that they gave Austin Cindric the win. I wanted Erik Jones to win. You know why? Because the #43 hasn't won since 1977," he added.

The #43 would've claimed its first Daytona Duel victory since Richard Petty's in 1977.

Jimmie Johnson slams NASCAR’s ruling after Austin Cindric's win

Jimmie Johnson and his co-owned outfit, Legacy Motor Club had a remarkable day at the Daytona International Speedway. He qualified in a non-chartered car while Erik Jones piloted the #43 Toyota to punch his Daytona 500 ticket.

However, the happiness faded as NASCAR’s call enraged the seven-time Cup Series champion. Following the Duel, when Jones was interviewed, Johnson interrupted and congratulated his driver as the "winner."

“I mean it's the rules and that's their call so, its part of it. I've never been in that spot so it's a bummer, would have loved to start out with a win," Jones said.

"Still a winner to me," Johnson told Jones.

The legendary driver wasn't at peace with what happened and slammed NASCAR for letting Austin Cindric win.

“That's bullshit," he said.

Cindric expressed remorse for Erik Jones' bad luck and praised the LMC driver for giving a tough final lap fight.

While Cindric has locked the front row alongside JGR rival Chase Briscoe, Jones will pilot his #43 Toyota from fourth place, next to Duel 1 winner Bubba Wallace. Meanwhile, his boss Jimmie Johnson will kick off the 500-mile battle from 40th, beside Martin Truex Jr.'s #56 Tricon Garage Toyota.

