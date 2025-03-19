$9M-worth former NASCAR driver gives his clear take on JGR’s post-Las Vegas Denny Hamlin move

On Friday, March 15, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced a new sponsor for their veteran driver Denny Hamlin. Progressive Insurance will sponsor Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry XSE in the 2025 season. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace shared his view on the key event.

Hamlin debuted in NASCAR's top-tier racing series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005 and was sponsored by FedEx. However, after wrapping up the 2024 season, the shipping company ended its partnership with the Toyota team, ending the longest-running driver-sponsor partnership. Since then, JGR has been looking for a new primary sponsor for the #11 Toyota Camry XSE, and Progressive Insurance took the opportunity.

The new sponsor will debut with the team from the Homestead-Miami race scheduled for March 23, 2025. The new livery for Denny Hamlin's ride features a baby blue paint scheme with "Progressive" written just below the window. The insurance company will be the primary sponsor of the #11 Toyota Camry XSE and sponsor him in 18 races this season.

The partnership's key events include the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, the Chicago Street Course, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, and the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.

Reflecting upon the big news, $9 million-worth (via celebrity net worth) former FOX Sports host Kenny Wallace tweeted:

"THIS is a big deal for @NASCAR and the teams 🏁"

Progressive Insurance is not a new name in the Cup Series. During the 2020 season, the insurance company sponsored RFK driver Ryan Newman.

“I bleed purple”: When JGR's veteran driver Denny Hamlin spoke on his relationship with former sponsor

Within an hour before the 2024 Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, JGR driver Denny Hamlin uploaded a tribute video for his former sponsor, FedEx, on social media. He opened up about his years-long relationship with the shipping company.

Hamlin's partnership with FedEx lasted for 20 seasons, the longest driver-sponsor partnership in the sport's history. However, the shipping company gradually reduced the Toyota team's funding and sponsored only 13-point paying races last season. Hamlin and FedEx parted ways after wrapping up the 2024 Cup Series season.

Later, the JGR driver expressed his thoughts on his two-decade-long relationship with a multi-billion dollar shipping company and stated (via Jayski.com):

“It’s certainly emotional because of the relationship that I’ve had with them for 19 years. There’s not many out there anymore that are around that long, especially with all the opportunities to sponsor different sports leagues and arenas."

"It’s really hard to put into words because I got to know so many of the employees, so many of the executives over 20 years. I bleed purple. Every time that a FedEx truck goes by, my kids are yelling, ‘Daddy.’ That’s some of that brand awareness that I hear from fans, as well. Whether they are going to be on my racecar in the future or not, doesn’t matter, I’m still going to be a part of the purple family," he added.

Hamlin had a successful stint with FedEx, and 47 of his 54 victories came under the shipping company's sponsorship.

