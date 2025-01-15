$9M worth Insider gives crystal clear take on the ‘big’ league luring NASCAR royalties Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and more

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace delivered his clear opinion about the midget racing league - Chili Bowl - that tapped notable NASCAR figures like Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and more. Wallace commented on the rise of the series expressing the "powerhouse" it has become.

Chili Bowl is underway with its 39th running at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, SageNet Center, Oklahoma. Since its inception in 1987, the dirt racing league has attracted several NASCAR royalties. Among them are Dave Blaney, three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, Larson, a two-time Chili Bowl champ, Christopher Bell, the winner of three Chili Bowl titles, and more.

This year, Chili Bowl has rostered more than 300 competitors for the highly-coveted Golden Driller trophy; and NASCAR royalty Jeff Gordon, who began his career in dirt racing before entering NASCAR in 1992, will be in attendance as the Grand Marshal.

Witnessing the sprint car league's rising allure, $9 million-worth Kenny Wallace (as per Celebrity Net Worth) delivered his opinion about how big the sport has become.

"Man oh man, you got a powerhouse (at Chili Bowl Nationals). You're going to have Jeff Gordon, you're going to have Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch...you're going to have a lot of Cup drivers out there. That event has gotten big," Wallace said.

Chili Bowl Nationals will feature seven Cup Series drivers -Busch, Bell, Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JJ Yeley, Ty Gibbs, and Josh Bilicki.

Kenny Wallace questions about Kyle Busch's midget car racing entry

Following Kyle Busch's Chili Bowl debut, Kenny Wallace expressed his interest in what made drivers like Busch want to run in disciplines other than NASCAR. In the aforementioned source, Wallace joked that the two-time Cup Series champion would've felt jealous of him running dirt races.

Schrader replied, saying that Busch ventured into other disciplines for fun and that he could get the opportunity to be at the same venue where his son Brexton races, and could savor a good family time.

"He's just having and how much fun to be racing with a son like that, and daughter there, and Samantha, with him at the racetrack," Schrader said.

Wallace nodded to Schrader's "good point," outlining how Kevin Harvick does the same for his son and budding racer Keelan.

Kyle Busch wrapped the 2024 Cup Series season with an unwanted fate of zero wins. However, he did conclude the year on a memorable note at the Milbridge Speedway. The Nevada native and his racing prodigy son Brexton, each aced a championship on the same night on the same track.

The father won the 600cc Winged class, raking in the title with four wins from the season to his name, while the young Busch etched the Restricted Micro championship.

