  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • $9M-worth Kenny Wallace recalls being too poor to ask his dad for a dollar after fan calls out his wealth boasts

$9M-worth Kenny Wallace recalls being too poor to ask his dad for a dollar after fan calls out his wealth boasts

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 21, 2025 16:07 GMT
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

Kenny Wallace may today be known as a former NASCAR driver with an estimated net worth of around $9 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), but his journey to that point was anything but glamorous. On Sunday, Wallace reflected on his humble upbringing in Arnold, Missouri, sharing a story that underlined just how far he’d come.

Ad

Wallace decided to speak up about this topic when a fan called him out on his social media account regarding Wallace boasting about his wealth. He decided to give the fans a little insight into what his childhood actually looked like and the struggles he had to face. He shared the stories in the typical Kenny Wallace way, which was humorous and quirky.

Kenny Wallace spoke about the user's comments on X and his humble beginnings through a video that he shared on his social media.

Ad
Trending
"I used to like you Wallace until you started bragging about how wealthy you were..... I was so poor that I was afraid to ask my dad for a dollar. My dad, Russ, he'd say, What the hell do you need a dollar for? And I'm like, I'm never asking him again for money." Kenny Wallace said via 'Coffee with Kenny' on X
Ad
Ad

Wallace further opened up on how he used to collect soda bottles and turn them in for five cents apiece during his time in Arnold, Missouri. He recalled scouring neighborhoods for discarded soda bottles, taping them to his Huffy bike, and pedaling three miles to the local 7-Eleven.

With his father trying hard to help him with his career and friends chipping in, Wallace slowly pieced together a racing resume. Those experiences, he explained, are not boasts of wealth but reminders of the grit it took to get there.

Ad

Kenny Wallace reveals how he used to turn in soda bottles to make money

Kenny Wallace may be a millionaire today, but his journey started with soda bottles and a bicycle in Arnold, Missouri. While responding to the fan who criticized him for “bragging” about his wealth on social media, Wallace shared his childhood story. Instead of firing back, Wallace shared a memory reminding everyone about how little he once had.

Ad

Wallace shared how he found out a way to make some money on his own instead of asking his father.

"I would take my soda bottles, the glass ones years ago. Remember, you could turn soda bottles in and get five cents apiece. Well, when we ran out of soda bottles at the house, now, I'm not proud. I'm not proud of this. But I had to get money because I was not going to ask my dad for money. So I would go down to the subdivision, and I would find soda bottles that were accidentally left on people's porches," Kenny Wallace said via X.

Wallace added how he used to earn just $1.50 from the soda bottles, and then would enjoy a hamburger, fries, and a Coke out with his friend. Those small hustles, Wallace explained, set the tone for how he approached racing later in life.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications