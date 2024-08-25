$9M-worth Kenny Wallace sees a Joey Logano-like turnaround for Harrison Burton after Wood Brothers departure

Kenny Wallace, a well-known figure in NASCAR, suggests that Harrison Burton may be poised for a significant career resurgence, similar to Joey Logano’s, following his departure from Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 for Wood Brothers Racing at Daytona this week. After a night filled with crashes, Burton overtook Kyle Busch on the final lap, securing a victory by 0.047 seconds. This win marked the team’s 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory. However, his future remains uncertain, as he will be replaced by Josh Berry in the No. 21 Ford for the 2025 season.

In the latest episode of Coffee with Kenny, the 9-million worth Kenny Wallace (according to Celebrity Net Worth) drew parallels to Joey Logano's career. The 61-year-old suggested that Burton might soon have a major opportunity, similar to Logano’s when he transitioned from Joe Gibbs Racing to Penske Racing.

"Harrison Burton, who won last night, came up winning everything on the short tracks. The stock cars, the late model stock cars, then he wanted, you know, the Busch Series. So Harrison's a real deal. However, you know, he might be just like Joey Logano," Wallace said (9:45).

"When Joey was at Joe Gibbs Racing. He struggled...Roger Penske said, ‘I’ll take him. He’s ready now.’ So maybe it might be a deal where Harrison might be ready pretty soon, and some other car owner gets the benefits. So Harrison learns the race, goes through the struggles, and then somebody reaps the benefits and says, ‘I’ll take Harrison now.’..He won last night—that puts him in a different dynamic," he added (10:18).

He also mentioned Burton's potential as a young driver and expressed his belief in Burton's ability to succeed.

"Here's my point, Harrison Burton deserved the win. That was not a fluke," he said (6:48)

"Harrison Burton he's going to go down in history books...That win last night was unbelievable for all the reasons," he added (11:39).

"I cried the whole victory lap": Harrison Burton on winning Daytona

Harrison Burton, son of former driver Jeff Burton, became the first driver born in the 2000s to register wins in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

23-year-old Burton was visibly emotional after his win, aware of the uncertainty surrounding his racing future. Burton was thrilled to secure a victory for the team, stating that winning and defeating top drivers like Kyle Busch was fantastic.

"It's amazing. It's been the hardest three years of my life. Obviously the hardest three years for some of these guys' lives. To win in the way we just did, to beat the best in the business Kyle Busch across the line. It's pretty fantastic," Burton said.

"I don’t know. I cried the whole victory lap. Obviously, I got fired from this job. I wanted to do everything for the Wood brothers that I could. They've given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them 100 (wins) on my way out ... it's amazing. We're in the playoffs now!” he added.

