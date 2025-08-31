"A big deal for me": Chase Briscoe looks back on bringing Tony Stewart's final win in NASCAR 

Chase Briscoe recently looked back on his sensational win at Darlington in 2024. Briscoe, formerly a driver at Stewart Haas Racing, won the final race of the regular season at Darlington to book his playoff berth.

Ad

That win turned out to be not only his last win with SHR, but also the last win of the organization. This is because the team owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas closed shop at the end of the 2024 season, following which Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 team.

Recently, ahead of the first playoff race of the season at Darlington, Chase Briscoe was asked how he feels about being SHR's last winner and that win being the Southern 500.

Ad

Trending

"It's special. You kind of saw it in the emotion last year when we won, just the fact of getting the #14 car back in victory lane was a big deal for me, and having it have a shot at least a championship. So yeah, to be a diehard Stewart Haas fan in general that I was and to know that, I mean not that there's going to be some history book on Stewart Haas Racing, but the fact that you know this die hard Tony Stewart fan as a kid ended up being the guy that won the last ever Cup race in the Stewart Haas #14 car is pretty cool just to know that," Briscoe described [9:51].

Ad

Ad

He claimed SHR was 'such a big part' of his life as he was there for eight years between their Cup and Xfinity programs. Additionally, Chase Briscoe said it was 'definitely special', knowing that he was the last driver to ever win for the organization.

Chase Briscoe on the subject of consistency and parity in the Next Gen era

During the media availability session ahead of Darlington, Chase Briscoe was asked whether the search for consistency is because of the parity in the Next Gen era. The reporter mentioned how if a driver makes a mistake, they don't finish in 13th but all the way back in 33rd, which made him wonder if the expectations need to be adjusted.

Ad

"A little bit. There's just way more people in the lead lap now. The field's way tighter. Definitely that part of it is different than what it used to be at least. So yeah, maybe a little bit, just in today's current state of Cup racing. I think you probably do see a little bit more of that often where guys are either running top 5 or top 10 or if they have an issue, they're 20th on back just because that middle ground is, you just can't drive through the field like you used to be able to," Briscoe answered [13:10].

He claimed that a part of it is how tight the field is and the number of cars on a lead lap, as well as the lack of DNFs. Chase Briscoe remarked that earlier, if a driver finished 'dead last' at the end of a race, the finish would be 28th. But now, that same finish would drop one down to 36th place, which he claimed makes 'a difference'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.