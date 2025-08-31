"A big deal for me": Chase Briscoe looks back on bringing Tony Stewart's final win in NASCAR 

Chase Briscoe recently looked back on his sensational win at Darlington in 2024. Briscoe, formerly a driver at Stewart Haas Racing, won the final race of the regular season at Darlington to book his playoff berth.
That win turned out to be not only his last win with SHR, but also the last win of the organization. This is because the team owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas closed shop at the end of the 2024 season, following which Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing in the #19 team.
Recently, ahead of the first playoff race of the season at Darlington, Chase Briscoe was asked how he feels about being SHR's last winner and that win being the Southern 500.
"It's special. You kind of saw it in the emotion last year when we won, just the fact of getting the #14 car back in victory lane was a big deal for me, and having it have a shot at least a championship. So yeah, to be a diehard Stewart Haas fan in general that I was and to know that, I mean not that there's going to be some history book on Stewart Haas Racing, but the fact that you know this die hard Tony Stewart fan as a kid ended up being the guy that won the last ever Cup race in the Stewart Haas #14 car is pretty cool just to know that," Briscoe described [9:51].
He claimed SHR was 'such a big part' of his life as he was there for eight years between their Cup and Xfinity programs. Additionally, Chase Briscoe said it was 'definitely special', knowing that he was the last driver to ever win for the organization.
Chase Briscoe on the subject of consistency and parity in the Next Gen era
During the media availability session ahead of Darlington, Chase Briscoe was asked whether the search for consistency is because of the parity in the Next Gen era. The reporter mentioned how if a driver makes a mistake, they don't finish in 13th but all the way back in 33rd, which made him wonder if the expectations need to be adjusted.
"A little bit. There's just way more people in the lead lap now. The field's way tighter. Definitely that part of it is different than what it used to be at least. So yeah, maybe a little bit, just in today's current state of Cup racing. I think you probably do see a little bit more of that often where guys are either running top 5 or top 10 or if they have an issue, they're 20th on back just because that middle ground is, you just can't drive through the field like you used to be able to," Briscoe answered [13:10].
He claimed that a part of it is how tight the field is and the number of cars on a lead lap, as well as the lack of DNFs. Chase Briscoe remarked that earlier, if a driver finished 'dead last' at the end of a race, the finish would be 28th. But now, that same finish would drop one down to 36th place, which he claimed makes 'a difference'.
