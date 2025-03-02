“A day I will never forget”: Rodney Childers reflects on Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR championship-winning haul

NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Rodney Childers took to social media to reflect on the 11-year anniversary of Kevin Harvick's first win with Stewart-Haas Racing. Childers was the crew chief for Harvick's #4 car that day and would be there when his driver hoisted the championship trophy at season's end.

An X user that goes by the name of NASCAR Legends shared a photo from Harvick's win in the 2014 The Profit on CNBC 500 at Phoenix Raceway. It was the second race of the 2014 season and Harvick's first since joining SHR prior to the campaign. The user wrote:

"Kevin Harvick won the 2014 The Profit on CNBC 500 at Phoenix eleven years ago today. 🏁 It was his record 5th Cup win at Phoenix. #2014CupSeriesChamp 🏁 @RodneyChilders4"

Childers was tabbed to be the California native's new crew chief at SHR, and the pairing quickly proved to be a success. The now-Spire Motorsports crew chief reposted the photo to his X and noted that it's where the success he and Harvick had began, adding:

"This was the day that started it all.. And a day I will never forget.. 🏁 @KevinHarvick"

Harvick won five races amid his first season behind the #4 car and ended the season as the champion for the first time in his career. The year was noteworthy for the first season of the 16-driver elimination-style playoff format.

Childers and Harvick continued to be a driver-crew chief pairing from 2014 until Harvick's retirement in 2023. In 10 seasons, the two won 37 races together and made five Championship 4 appearances, including the 2014 championship and a runner-up finish in 2015.

Since retiring, Harvick is now a color commentator for FOX NASCAR alongside former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer and longtime lap-by-lap announcer Mike Joy. Childers, meanwhile, continues to sit atop the pit box in the Cup Series as the crew chief for Justin Haley. Childers and Haley are currently in their first season with the #7 Spire Motorsports team.

Kevin Harvick drove for Richard Childress Racing prior to Stewart-Haas Racing

Before the dominance Kevin Harvick displayed with Stewart-Haas Racing that began in 2014, Harvick spent 13 seasons behind the wheel of the #29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He won 23 races, including the 2007 Daytona 500, and finished a best of third in the points standings three times in 2010, 2011, and 2013.

Harvick was tabbed to replace the late Dale Earnhardt at RCR in 2001 after he tragically died in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. He found immediate success as he won in his third career race at Atlanta that season.

Kevin Harvick won 60 career races with his final win coming at Richmond in 2022. He also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships, which came in 2001 and 2006.

