A day after Shane van Gisbergen’s Mexico win, Richard Petty delivers a blunt take on NASCAR’s playoff loophole: “That cant be right”

Richard Petty has always been one of the first individuals to present his opinions on any NASCAR query or topic. The 87-year-old was once again quick to deliver his opinions on Shane Van Gisbergen's recent win in Mexico City, which automatically enables him to participate in the NASCAR playoffs. Gisbergen displayed a dominant performance, winning the race by a margin of over 16 seconds to the driver who finished second, Christopher Bell.

Richard Petty expressed his blunt take on the current playoff qualification rules for the Cup Series, responding to a fan question after Shane Van Gisbergen qualified for the playoffs even after being ranked 30th in the standings.

"If you win and you're in, that can't be right. From the standpoint that you've got somebody who is 30th in the points, that's gonna make the playoffs. Hey man, what happened to the guy that's 15th, 16th, or 18th, been running good, finishing good everywhere. You are making a championship situation by winning a road course, which is not really NASCAR to begin with. So from that standpoint, they're gonna have to jockey around and change some of this stuff." Richard Petty said via his social media.

Petty's statements have started debates and discussions among the fans of the sport on what should be the ideal scenario for playoff qualifications. The discussions would continue, but the NASCAR Cup Series' first points race in Mexico City showcased the love for the sport among Mexican people with packed grandstands and a vocal, dedicated crowd.

Richard Petty's Hellcat car is up for giveaway

Richard Petty is an active part of the NASCAR community, known for his blunt statements and excellent driving during his racing days. The 87-year-old has a good taste for cars and owns several beasts in his garage.

One of these cars is up for a giveaway in partnership with the Dream Giveaway garage. The car in the light is the one and only 'Outlawed' Richard Petty Hellcat, which boasts a staggering power output of 885 horsepower. Petty and the Dream Giveaway garage partnered up in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the street HEMI.

The car is a delight for the muscle car maniacs and fans of the legendary driver. Petty's car features premium upgrades from MOPAR’s Direct Connection, Fikse Wheels, Magnaflow Exhaust, and more, making it a true beast in every sense, capable of reaching speeds over 200 mph. The car has also been signed by 'the king' himself and is ready to be driven with all taxes covered.

Richard Petty has the most wins, most pole positions, most starts, and most consecutive wins in NASCAR history. The legendary driver was also inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the class of 2010.

