A decade after dropping his Jeff Gordon-inspired track, Shaboozey shares the stage with the NASCAR legend

Shaboozey brought out Jeff Gordon during a recent live performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The rapper-turned-country singer had begun his music career with a song about the NASCAR legend over ten years ago.Shaboozey has gained a lot of notoriety for his country music, but the 30-year-old initially began with a rap song title,' Jeff Gordon'. He released the single on Soundcloud, and the song immediately gained traction, effectively launching Shaboozey's career. Notably, the song also featured audio bytes from a NASCAR race.On Friday, September 19, Motorsport.com shared a clip from Shaboozey's Coachella performance, where the singer was joined by Jeff Gordon himself. The post's caption read,&quot;Shaboozey went from rapping about NASCAR to ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 straight weeks. 🏁 A decade after dropping his first single Jeff Gordon, he shared the stage with the legend himself. ❤️&quot;In the short clip, Shaboozey credited Jeff Gordon as the key reason behind his switch to country music.Jeff Gordon opens up about his first time driving a stock carJeff Gordon recently joined Kyle Petty for an interview about his journey in NASCAR. The 54-year-old detailed his origins in the sprint car racing community and how he'd initially overlooked stock cars.&quot;Coming from being an open wheel guy, driving a badass sprint car, right? And and being around indie cars, all my thought was stock cars are just big old heavy taxi cabs. I'm like, I don't want to race those. That was my mindset, right?,&quot; he said via Youtube/Circle Country. [11:18 onwards]&quot;Until I drove one. When I drove one, I thought, &quot;Oh, I got a whole different mindset. It's a different car. This is high bank tracks. You're you're you're going fast. You're driving the wheels off this thing.&quot; I realized that first time I drove a stock car, even though it was Buck Baker driving school and all that stuff, I realized this is way closer to what I've been doing,&quot; he added.Gordon began racing as early as five years old with quarter midgets. He later moved on to sprint cars during his teenage years. Gordon and his family had to shift bases from California to Indiana to bypass strict laws for underage racing.He later transitioned to Busch Series(now Xfinity Series) and eventually landed a full-time ride in the Cup Series by 1993. In 1995, at just 24 years old, Gordon became the youngest driver ever to win a NASCAR championshiop in the modern era.He went on to secure three more titles, before officially retiring from full-time racing in 2015. The Californian drove the No.24 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports during his entire stint in the Cup Series, and now serves as the team's Vice-President.