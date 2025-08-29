"A dream come true for me": Ty Majeski prepares to carry ThorSport legacy as Matt Crafton plans 2025 retirement

Matt Crafton will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, with Ty Majeski taking over the baton from the 49-year-old. With his drive every race weekend bound to change, the Wisconsin-born driver shared that taking over the legendary No. 88 truck was a dream come true for him.Majeski made his debut in 2019 in the Truck Series, the same year that Crafton won his last Truck Series championship. Since then, the 49-year-old's results faced a downward trajectory, with his last win coming at Kansas in 2020.Meanwhile, the 31-year-old ascended through the ranks and joined ThorSport Racing in 2021 on a part-time role, before becoming a full-time driver for the squad. Majeski then secured solid results for the squad and became the 2024 Truck Series champion at the season finale in Phoenix.With Crafton not securing solid results in the past few years, he decided to bid adieu to full-time racing after the conclusion of the 2025 season. He had driven the No. 88 truck for over two decades in his racing career, a seat that has now opened up.Ty Majeski was selected by the owners to take over the Menards-sponsored truck. Reflecting on how he felt honored to have been presented the opportunity, the reigning Truck Series champion said in a video shared by Bob Pockrass:&quot;First of all just, extremely honored... For it to finally come to fruition, and get it announced and get it out there. It's a dream come true for me, just the iconic 88 truck has been a staple in the sport with Menards on the side of it for 23 years now, so to be the guy that's going to take that over; little bit of pressure to live up to that legacy.&quot;On the other hand, Majeski has not had a stellar 2025 campaign.Ty Majeski hopes to end 2025 season on a high noteThorSport Racing's Ty Majeski - Source: ImagnLast year, Ty Majeski won three races en route to his championship victory. While the 2025 truck season has seven drivers who have won races, the ThorSport Racing driver has not made it to the list of race winners so far.With him being overjoyed with the responsibility of taking the No. 88 truck forward, Majeski shared his thoughts on X and also focused on maximizing his results for the 2025 season:&quot;The 88 Menards truck has been a staple in the NASCAR Truck Series for many years with Matt Crafton... With that being said, there is still a lot of business to take care of in 2025 with our Soda Sense 98 group. We are as determined as ever to defend our championship!&quot;Majeski is the sixth seed in the Truck Series playoffs, with the first round of the playoffs slated to begin at Darlington Raceway on August 30.