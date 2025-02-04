“A very very very very dry sense of humor”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR insider’s “swearing is bulls*it” take on his podcast

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck's sarcastic remark on Door Bumper Clear's latest episode was misunderstood by fans. Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped in to clarify the comment, while also calling out the dry sense of humor in the comment section.

Dale Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media hosts several popular podcasts, including Jeff Gluck's The Teardown and Door Bumper Clear (DBC), which was previously hosted by veteran spotters Brett Griffin, T.J. Majors, and Freddie Kraft. For 2025, DBC has undergone a lineup overhaul, now featuring Kraft alongside Tommy Baldwin and Karsyn Elledge.

DBC's hosts bring unique perspectives, providing their unfiltered opinions often riddled with profanity. Jeff Gluck voiced his support for the latest uncensored episode of Door Bumper Clear, but did so sarcastically, raising a complaint to Dirty Mo Media. His tweet on X (formerly Twitter) read:

Trending

"I’d like to file a complaint with @DirtyMoMedia. Door Bumper Clear is now uncensored and there’s a lot of offensive potty language during the episode. Swearing is bullsh*t."

Expand Tweet

The joke was misinterpreted by some in the comments, prompting Dale Earnhardt Jr. to step in and address the misunderstanding. He called out their dry sense of humor, writing:

"There's a couple here that didn't get your joke or they have a very very very very dry sense of humor. 😂"

Expand Tweet

In addition to Door Bumper Clear and The Teardown, Dirty Mo Media is home to several other podcasts. Dale Jr. Download is hosted by the NASCAR Hall of Famer himself, along with his former spotter T.J. Majors, who joins the lineup in 2025.

Denny Hamlin hosts the Actions Detrimental podcast alongside co-host Jared Allen. After each race weekend, the 23XI Racing co-owner breaks down his performance on the track while providing unique insights into the inner workings of a NASCAR Cup Series team.

Other Podcasts include Business of Motorsports, hosted by Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Speed Street hosted by IndyCar driver Conor Daly, Dirty Mo Dough featuring Steve Letarte and Herm & Schrader, featuring Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces new podcast featuring his wife Amy

Dirty Mo Media has announced the launch of Bless Your Hardt, a weekly podcast series featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy. Debuting on February 6, the podcast will offer unfiltered access to the couple’s lives as they navigate marriage, parenthood, and everything in between.

"This podcast is going to be a lot of fun. Amy and I have always wanted to figure out what her experience in the podcast space could look like. The past year we enjoyed doing a few podcasts together and the response from our listeners was tremendous. I'm excited for us to tackle a weekly show, and it's going to be interesting to see where these stories and conversations lead us. I expect a lot of laughs." Dale Jr. said via dirtymomedia.com.

Expand Tweet

Amy Earnhardt shared that Bless Your Hardt will give listeners a glimpse into the "crazy, beautiful, and messy world" of the Earnhardts. She previously made frequent appearances on The Dale Jr. Download, where her humorous revelations about Dale Jr.'s quirks became fan favorites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback