"A foreigner came in and kicked our butt today"- Joey Logano jokes about Shane van Gisbergen's performance at Chicago City Street Race

Shane van Gisbergen's incredible victory at the Chicago City Street Race humbled many NASCAR Cup Series regulards, including the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang fielded by Team Penske, Joey Logano.

Making his debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing behind the wheel of Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 Camaro ZL1, the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion made headlines this weekend. Van Gisbergen took the lead on a late restart with two laps to go and never looked back, winning the inaugural Chicago City Street Race.

Joey Logano spoke about the New Zealander's performance in a post-race interview. Logano initially joked around with a name that was difficult for him to pronounce, but later elaborated on what Shane van Gisbergen's win means for other drivers. He said:

"Whatever his name his, some van, burger, I dont know, hamburger, he's fast thats all I know. He rips and he was faster everywhere. Obviously, he made us look like a bunch of fools, a foreigner came in and kicked our butt today so we got work to do."

The #22 Ford Mustang driver also commented on how Shane van Gisbergen out-drove the rest of the field on the corners, considering his proficiency in corner entry, to mid-corner speed, to corner exit.

Joey Logano not the only driver to praise Shane van Gisbergen as former champion Kyle Larson jumps on the bandwagon

Team Penske's Joey Logano was not the only Cup Series regular to congratulate Shane van Gisbergen on his win in Chicago. Former Cup Series champions, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, also praised the 34-year-old driver for showing the rest of the field how to race on a street course.

Driver of the #5 Chevrolet, Larson said:

"So much respect to them. That was really cool to watch him (Shane van Gisbergen) out my windshield making the moves he was making, taking us all to school. Just a pleasure to get to race with him."

NASCAR heads to a traditional oval racetrack next weekend for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

