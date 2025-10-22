"A good racetrack is not perfect": Kevin Harvick offers timeless insight on what truly makes a NASCAR track great

Kevin Harvick was asked on a recent episode of his &quot;Happy Hour&quot; podcast what makes a racetrack perfect. The former driver of the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing car isn't sure that any racetrack can be flawless but knows what the fans want to see. While the 2014 champion said drivers want to have a &quot;racy&quot; racetrack with multiple grooves, a one-lane racetrack is what gets fans excited. Kevin Harvick used &quot;old&quot; Bristol as an example, where it was a one-lane racetrack on the bottom groove and drivers had to bump other drivers out of the way to pass. Now, it's a multi-groove racetrack, which the drivers enjoy. However, the fans loved the &quot;spectacle&quot; of old Bristol, making the conversation on a perfect racetrack a double-edged sword. Here's what Harvick said via &quot;Happy Hour&quot;:&quot;What makes it exciting compared to what makes it racy are two different things and I think that you want a racetrack that's got a couple of grooves but doesn't take the spectacle out of it of being able to not have to rub on somebody's door.&quot; (0:26 onwards)Harvick proceeded to bring up North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has the best of both worlds. Drivers can run the bottom lane, but have the opportunity to go up higher and door slam the driver alongside them. The 60-time Cup Series winner concluded by saying he doesn't know how to answer the question on a perfect racetrack, but knows fans and drivers have varying opinions.&quot;A good racetrack is not perfect. A good racetrack has great asphalt. You still have to have a little door-banging. Like at North Wilkesboro, right? You got to lean on them. ... They can make it super difficult if they want to and you've got to be able to lean on them a little bit and get some donuts on the right side of that thing in order to get by them. So, drivers love racy racetracks, but I think that as we've evolved through time we also know that a racy racetrack to be exciting it really can only be one groove,&quot; Kevin Harvick said. (1:01 onwards)When did Kevin Harvick last race in NASCAR?Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: ImagnKevin Harvick was one of the most prolific drivers NASCAR has ever seen. The California native was a 60-time Cup Series winner and the 2014 Cup Series champion, who ultimately retired after the 2023 campaign after 23 full-time seasons of Cup racing.Harvick's career began in 2001 as he tabbed to fill in for the late Dale Earnhardt in the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He found success quickly, winning at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in his third career start. In 2007, Harvick won his sole Daytona 500 in a photo finish over Mark Martin.In 2014, Harvick jumped to Stewart-Haas Racing. He won the championship in his first outing with the organization.