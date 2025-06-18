"A hard NO for me": Fans react as NASCAR plans to solidify street course race in Southern California, per reports

NASCAR is reportedly nearing a deal to bring a new street course race to San Diego, returning to Southern California for the first time since the 2023 closure of Fontana's California Speedway. According to a report by The Athletic, the tentative plan could be officially announced next month, adding another temporary city circuit to the Cup Series calendar.

The event would mark NASCAR's third modern-era city street course, following its recent additions of downtown Chicago and Mexico City. The aim is to expand its urban footprint and offer new venues that appeal to major media markets and tourism boards. While no course layout has yet been confirmed, insiders have confirmed discussions with the city are actively progressing.

This news divided the fans online, many of whom oppose adding another road race to the Cup Series calendar. Their frustration centers around what they perceive as NASCAR abandoning its identity in favor of TV-friendly events and international flair.

One reaction stood out in particular, summarizing a wider sentiment.

"A hard NO for me. Sick of road courses. Go back to the roots. TV deals are killing fandom.", wrote the fan.

Others echoed similar views, calling for the return of high-speed ovals over temporary downtown circuits.

"Please no more road courses, there are too many as is", said another.

"Why is NASCAR dead set on leaving its roots?", commented a user.

Despite the criticism, some fans were excited at the prospect of a street course race in Southern California.

"This is awesome!" wrote a fan.

"Let’s go I’ll be there 😎" said another.

While there is no confirmation from NASCAR or Sports San Diego yet, the racing community has already given their verdict on the potential event.

NASCAR's Southern California street course race to add to its growing road-course portfolio

Ty Gibbs (54) leads Joey Logano (22) during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Source: Getty

If the San Diego deal goes through, it would join an expanding list of road and street courses already on the NASCAR calendar. These include legacy circuits like Sonoma and Watkins Glen, along with newer additions like Portland, COTA, and the Charlotte Roval. In recent years, they have also experimented with city street layouts like Chicago and Mexico to broaden their reach.

Both events were hugely successful, hailed for their unique atmosphere, and encouraged the governing body to pursue similar events. However, the current move arrives amid a scheduling crunch. The Cup calendar is currently at its 38-event limit and would likely need to drop an existing date to accommodate San Diego.

While the exact layout of the California street course race is not yet revealed, insiders suggest the Pacific Ocean could serve as a stunning backdrop. With California Speedway still on hold after its 2020 closure and remodeling plans indefinitely paused, San Diego may become the Cup Series' long-term answer for maintaining presence in Southern California.

