Despite coming from a family of legends such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ralph Earnhardt, the NASCAR career of Jeffrey Earnhardt never really took off. The last time he had a start in a national series race was in Atlanta earlier this season in the Xfinity Series. His last Cup start was in 2019, and his last Truck Series start was way back in 2011. But that's all about to change.

This is because Jeffrey Earnhardt recently shared some good news with his fans through his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter):

“Want to announce that we’ll be running the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. If y’all follow me, you know how much military and first responders mean to me. So, to be able to get run on Memorial Day weekend at our hometown track at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a huge honor."

Earnhardt claimed that he's 'excited' to be going back to the Truck Series after over a decade of not racing in that tier of NASCAR.

Expand Tweet

So far in his NASCAR career, Earnhardt has a total of 7 finishes inside the top 10 and one pole position. Six of those 7 finishes came in the Xfinity Series along with the pole, all of which suggests that his talent and luck shine the brightest in that series.

Jeffrey Earnhardt didn't make the cut in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR team

With his Charlotte announcement, Jeffrey Earnhardt has booked another date on his NASCAR calendar for the 2024 season in addition to his Atlanta appearance at Xfinity. But this part-time schedule would've been a full-time one had he made the cut for the #8 seat in the Xfinity Series.

This is because last season, after Josh Berry got a Cup call, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that to replace Berry they were looking at many drivers, one of which was his own nephew.

"You know, Josh (Berry) got a call, I tried to encourage it as much as I could and I'm pretty excited about it to be honest with you. As far as who fills the seat next year in the #8 car at JR Motorsports, there's a long list of drivers. Jeffrey (Earnhardt) is one of the drivers we're talking to."

But Jeffrey Earnhardt never made the cut as he's still figuring out his races for the 2024 season. His case remains a peculiar case in all of NASCAR. He comes from one of the biggest racing dynasties in all of motorsports but his career never really lived up to his name.

Regardless, in Charlotte later this season, Jeffrey Earnhardt will have another opportunity to showcase his talent and skills and hope that he finds more races, and eventually, a full-time ride.