“A line was crossed”: Christopher Bell opens up on Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs drama, refuses to detail the JGR meeting

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the same, Bell shared his take on the Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs drama from the previous race.Hamlin and Gibbs had a bit of a spat during the New Hampshire Speedway race, and things escalated. After a decent start in the main event, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver and his teammate in the #54 Camry battled for 11th place. On lap 110, while exiting turn four, Hamlin and Gibbs made contact, leading to the #54 spinning out on the track.Recalling the incident, Christopher Bell shared the team's plan for upcoming races. Bell told Pockrass:&quot;No, I mean, I think it's definitely fair to say that a line was crossed, and that was, that was bad. We don't need to get any teammates wrecked. Hopefully, we do better moving forward. And yeah, I think that that's, that's the goal for us to, you know, race each other better moving forward.&quot; [00:35 onwards]When asked about whether there was any difference between how the team was looking at the issue now, as opposed to last week, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver did not reveal any details regarding their team meeting and simply said:&quot;I don't know; I mean, I think we all want to see each other do well and succeed. So, yeah, I don't know. I only think that I will sum this up is that we had a productive meeting. And I feel optimistic about, you know, changes and moving forward.&quot;After finishing sixth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell is set to compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Bell qualified fifth for the 267-lap main event and will be starting alongside Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar.“A big deal for us”: Joe Gibbs Racing owner shared his feelings after Christopher Bell's Bristol Motor Speedway triumphJoe Gibbs Racing dominated the Round of 12 with its remarkable performance. The team won all three races, with Chase Briscoe starting the streak by clinching the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. This was followed by Denny Hamlin winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway and Christopher Bell triumphing at Bristol Motor Speedway.The #20 Toyota driver marked a third consecutive win for the team at Bristol. Reflecting on the crucial victory, the team owner expressed his thoughts, saying:“We love this place. I think it's one of the most exciting races of the year. It is just a thrill tonight. I think we have fast cars all the way around, and for Christopher to get the win was great for DeWalt. Just appreciate them, Toyota, all of our partners...just a big deal for us.”The JGR driver currently ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 3064 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured four wins, 17 top-tens, 10 top-fives, and one pole position in 30 starts this season.