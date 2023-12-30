A look back at when Joey Logano's wife Brittany recognized the Team Penske driver's paternal instincts

Team Penske driver Joey Logano's excellence on the racetrack is well-known. However, one aspect of his life that seemingly remains less-publicized is his paternal prowess.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano married his childhood sweetheart Brittany Baca in 2014. The couple gave birth to their first child, their eldest son Hudson Logano, in January 2018. Their second and youngest son Jameson Jett Logano was born in May 2020.

Now a father to three, Logano excells at being a devoted dad, as was revealed by his wife Brittany Logano during the couple's interview with Lindsay Czarniak in June 2020. Brittany stated (8:30):

"I’ve always known that Joey’s an awesome dad, but I think that this time is showing me that even more. He's the first one to jump out of the bed if Hudson cries."

She added:

"This morning he cooked me breakfast with Hudson. I appreciate it… that’s the stuff he just didn’t have time to do before. I get to see that side of him and that’s really cool. He’s just a hands-on dad... It's been cool."

Highlighting the unique opportunity the couple had to spend quality time with their eldest son Hudson during the unusual circumstances of the pandemic year, Brittany said:

"I love having him [Joey Logano] home at the same time. I think that it’s a blessing because we don’t get that family time that often. Hudson doesn’t get to see him and spend the time that he’s been getting (that) too."

Since the aforementioned interview, the couple has welcomed another member into their family. Their daughter, Emilia Love Logano, was born in February 2022 — the same year when the NASCAR driver won his second Cup Series title.

Brittany Logano on one thing that nobody knows about Joey Logano

When prompted by Czarniak to share a lesser-known aspect of Joey's personal life, Brittany delved into the private moments that reveal the depth of Joey Logano's commitment to fatherhood. She said (13:40):

"I've been thinking how good of a dad you are. I think they can see that though, but I don't think they really know how present you are most of the time."

She added:

"When you're with him, he turns his phone off; he's not one to go sit there and play video games. He's like 'I want to be with my son, this is my time with him.' I think that's something that most guys I've noticed don't do."

Brittany emphasized on the Team Penske driver's conscious effort to prioritize family time over distractions. Debunking the common misconception that individuals in positions like his may not have the time for their children, she said:

"Most people are like, that's something like, maybe they think you're too busy for. I think they look at people in position like his and think that he just doesn't have the time for (his kids). He's not as around as maybe he should be, (but) he's definitely not that."

Joey Logano finished the 2023 season in 12th position in the standings. The two-time Cup Series champion failed to advance past the first round of playoffs, becoming the first defending champion to uphold the unfortunate record.