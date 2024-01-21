A look back at Tony Stewart's "opportunity of a lifetime" swapping cars with F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton

Over 12 years ago, in a remarkable event, motorsports legends Tony Stewart and Lewis Hamilton swapped rides. The three-time NASCAR champion and the seven-time F1 champion took on the challenge of mastering new machinery at Watkins Glen International in June 2011.

In a special feature of Seat Swap on Speed Channel, Stewart and Hamilton got the opportunity to test new machinery on a damp track at the Glen. The F1 star then driving for McLaren, got to ride the #14 Chevy Impala, while Stewart drove Hamilton's championship-winning McLaren Mercedes from 2008.

Before getting a taste of F1 machinery, Tony Stewart called it an "opportunity of a lifetime", as he was about to turn a cherished dream into reality.

"This is an early Christmas present for sure. It's an opportunity of a lifetime and thanks to Mobil 1, we are gonna get to do something I've only dreamed about," Stewart said.

Hamilton too was eager to drive the #14 Chevy. He said:

"So excited to get on this thing, so much different to what sits over here [his McLaren]. We have much much lighter cars, just different kind of science but we are going for the same goal which is to win."

Both drivers initially set out on the damp track in their respective cars on wet weather tires, to set up the car for the much-anticipated exchange. Lewis Hamilton got the first opportunity and he immediately set the track ablaze beating Stewart's time on a drying track.

The Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner keenly watched the F1 champion immediately get to grips with his #14 Chevy. He jokingly added:

"Don’t worry, I still pay the cheques on it, so I’m pretty sure I’m all set there. But now he’s doing a really good job. It’s fun. He’s out there chatting on the radio and having a big time, so that’s what it’s all about."

It was Tony Stewart's chance soon as he found himself behind the wheel of an open-wheeler from the pinnacle of motorsports. Having risen through the ranks of open-wheelers, he quickly got to grips with the car but was amazed by the brakes and the downforce. He summarized his outing by saying:

"That's one of the coolest experiences of my life right there..."

Tony Stewart admits Stewart Haas Racing is "at the bottom of the hill"

Following a winless season in 2023 and Kevin Harvick's retirement, Stewart Haas Racing has been reduced to the shadow of the championship-winning outfit that it once was.

Tony Stewart admits the team has an uphill climb to reclaim the lost glory and establish itself as a championship contender. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, he encouraged the team members to strive for better results.

"We’ve all got a lot of work to do. We’re looking up the hill. We’re not at the top of the hill looking down anymore, we’re at the bottom of the hill looking up, and this is the group of people that can get us where we need to be." he said.

"When we climb out of this hole we’re in, this is what defines legacies and organizations. If we can do it and do it our way and get back to the form that we want to be in, we’re going to stamp our names in the history books."

Expand Tweet

Tony Stewart also expressed his trust in the new driver lineup and the crew chiefs, to expedite their recovery to the top.