Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently announced that the zMAX CARS Tour will be headed to Florence for Friday's race, the Cook Out 225. NASCAR Cup Series regulars, Josh Berry of Stewart-Haas Racing and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace are expected to compete in different segments of the gala event. Even CARS Tour co-owner Kevin Harvick will run the No. 62 Realtree/Hunt Brothers Pizza car for Rackley W.A.R. in the Pro Late Model division.

The CARS Tour, originally founded in 1997, is jointly owned by Earnhardt Jr., Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. The NASCAR dignitaries took over the ownership of the series last year, while FloRacing took over the media rights of the series for 2024.

In a recent post on X, Earnhardt Jr. said:

"We're racing the Sundrop car this weekend at Florence in the CARS Tour on Friday night. It's gonna be a lot of fun. I think Josh Berry's coming to race. Bubba Wallace is gonna race his Legends Car and Kevin Harvick is gonna be in the Pro Late Model Race so a lot of happening out there."

Earnhardt Jr. added:

"We'll have the green Sun Drop machine in the field. Just can't wait; 125 laps. Hopefully [we'll] ahave a good night. Will see you there".

Check out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments below:

Dale Jr. and Berry will compete in the Stock Car class against CARS drivers like Connor Hall, Brenden McQueen, Brent Crews, Mini Tyrrell, and Ryan Millington. The grandstands will open at 4 PM with the events starting at 6 PM. Fans can watch the events live on FloRacing.

"I need to do more races"- Kevin Harvick on getting better in the CARS Tour arena

Former NASCAR driver and Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick retired from full-time racing last year. After that, he took up the job of a NASCAR analyst and commentator for NASCAR on FOX.

However, Harvick has not stopped racing altogether. He still competes in late-model races on various tracks throughout the country. In an official statement by Rackley W.A.R., Harvick said (via SCNOW):

"I’ve had a lot of fun this season running the Late Models, but I know I need to do more races to get better. These cars are so different from what I’ve spent most of my career driving, but I’m having fun learning all about them. Adding Florence was an easy decision and I’m glad we were able to work it out with Rackley W.A.R. and have both Realtree and Hunt Brothers Pizza on board."

Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen expressed how elated the team was to have Harvick on their roster. Speaking of Harvick's involvement in Friday's event, Allen said (via racingamerica.com):

"We are super-excited to have Kevin Harvick driving one of our Rackley W.A.R. Late Models at Florence Motor Speedway this week. This partnership has more capability than just a one-off appearance. It symbolizes Rackley W.A.R.’s dedication to working with top-tier talent to elevate the entire team and its drivers."

Besides late-model races, Rackley W.A.R. has been competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since 2021. In its second year of contention, the team earned their first win with Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel.

DiBenedetto also took the team to their first playoff appearance last year. Ty Dillon currently drives the No. 25 Truck for Rackley W.A.R. in the Truck Series.

