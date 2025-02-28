“A lot of question marks”: Shane van Gisbgergen’s teammate comes clean on the ‘big challenge’ looming over his NASCAR debut

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 Xfinity entry for JR Motorsports, will make his Cup Series debut this coming weekend at COTA. Driving alongside him under the banner of Trackhouse Racing will be Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion.

Zilisch is clear about his expectations for the big day as the Charlotte native just wants to have fun. But given the nature of racing in the Cup Series, it’s going to be challenging indeed.

Reflecting on the same in an interview, Zilisch said (via Jayski),

“Going into my first Cup race at COTA, it’s going to be a big challenge for me. A lot of question marks, but I just want to go in and enjoy it and have fun. You only get to make your debut in the Cup Series once.”

Back in March 2024, Zilisch made his Craftsman Truck Series debut at COTA as well. He bagged the pole but finished fourth in the race. This time around, he is focused on making the most out of the upcoming opportunity.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me to go learn and run all the laps. I think that’s what I’m honestly looking forward to the most, just running all the laps and making the most of the experience,” he added.

Zilisch is currently signed as a development driver with Trackhouse Racing. This deal allows him to run select races across several racing series, including the CARS Tour, the Trans-Am Series m, the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and the Global MX-5 Cup.

Red Bull joins Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch for select NASCAR Cup Series race in 2025

Last month, Trackhouse Racing announced that Red Bull would be serving as the primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in select Cup Series races throughout the 2025 season. This will include five regular season races for Gisbergen and Zilisch’s series debut at COTA, scheduled for Sunday, March 2.

Last year, Gisbergen posted a selfie with Zilisch and four-time RallyCross champion Scott Speed congratulating the Xfinity Series newcomer. In the caption, Gisbergen wrote,

“Congrats @ConnorZilisch! Welcome to the @redbull family 😀”

Elated about the latest partnership, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said in a statement,

“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world.”

Shane van Gisbergen has been a Red Bull athlete since his days in the Supercars series. The Auckland native bagged 78 wins and amassed 47 poles between 2016 and 2022 and is also a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

Gisbergen’s No. 88 machine will flaunt the Red Bull colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, Sonoma Raceway on July 13, Iowa Speedway on August 3, Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 23 and Kansas Speedway on September 28.

