“A moment with the King”: Michael Waltrip pays gratitude to 7-time NASCAR champion in a recent IG post 

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip shared a photo on social media which he recieved from a fan that features himself alongside seven-time Cup Series title winner Richard 'The King' Petty. Waltrip shared the photo on Instagram earlier today to his 146k followers, showing off the image that has his and Petty's autograph on it.

The 61-year-old former driver also shared his gratefulness to fans and The King in the caption attached with the photograph, saying:

"I like to sign the memorabilia that the @nascar fans send. They usually come with nice notes saying how they cheered for me back in the day. But every now and then you receive a memory like this one, enjoying a moment with the King. And that really makes me thankful."

Trending

During Waltrip's time in NASCAR, he drove for another seven-time champion's team, Dale Earnhardt Incorporated, for five seasons from 2001 to 2005.

During his time with the team, which also included racing alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., he secured all four of his career race wins in the Cup Series. He placed 15th in the points standings in 2003, his highest finish in the standings throughout his time in the first-tier of stock car racing.

Michael Waltrip also had his own team, in the Cup as well as in the Xfinity Series, which started in 2002 and 1996 respectively. In the Cup Series, Michael Waltrip Racing has scored seven wins, being home to drivers like Martin Truex Jr. and Mark Martin. MWR also secured five wins in the Xfinity Series, four of which came from the team owner's piloting of the #99 car.

Michael Waltrip is also the brother of three-time NASCAR Cup Series title holder Darrell Waltrip, who had one start for his Michael's team in the second tier of the stock car racing competition in 2006.

Michael Waltrip thanks followers for tuning into Fox Sports

While Michael Waltrip and his team no longer race in NASCAR, his involvement is still strong. Waltrip is an analyst for Fox Sports and has worked on the Cup Series coverage since 2012 and Truck Series since 2004. He has also worked on shows like NASCAR Raceday as well as NASCAR Race Hub.

The former #99 driver took to Instagram stories earlier on Thursday to share his grattitude to his fans who watch him on Fox Sports, as well as declaring that he will be resuming his duties at the network in the upcoming season. He said:

"Back at it in 2025. Thanks for watching @nascaronfox"

Michael Waltrip's instagram story - Image via Instagram/@mwr55

Fox Sports' coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series will begin with The Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback