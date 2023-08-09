“A one hit wonder in IndyCar and a dud in NASCAR”: Danica Patrick under the spotlight again with her latest comments

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick doubled down on her views about female drivers in F1 and motorsports in general, weeks after creating a stir with her orthodox views.

The Sky Sports F1 contributor created waves on social media when she first gave her opinion during the Hungarian GP. Speaking about her own experience, Patrick had commented that motor racing was a 'masculine and aggressive' sport, which she doesn't relate to feminine instinct.

The former NASCAR driver is once again in the spotlight as she believes there must be no segregation of drivers based on gender.

When asked about her opinion about the newly introduced all-female Formula Academy series and FIA's recent steps to promote female drivers, Patrick bluntly replied that it wasn't 'important' to her.

“Well, you’re assuming I want that, you’re assuming that that is important to me, and it’s not...” she said on the Sky F1 podcast.

Danica Patrick opined that segregation of the field doesn't help female drivers, as she believes practicing around the best people helps them get better.

“If you bench[mark] yourself off of something that’s not the best, then it’s gonna affect your effort level, your mental goal, like what you envision yourself doing. So you really have to put yourself in the toughest situations, and you might as well do it early because it’s only going to get harder,” she said.

However, Patrick has landed herself in hot water once again as her stance on the topic wasn't well received by fans. While her comments inspired mixed reactions, many were unimpressed with her take

What did Danica Patrick initially say?

During Hungarian GP weekend, Danica Patrick made controversial comments that have landed her in trouble online. While some believe her views were just orthodox, a few have labeled them misogynistic.

During Sky F1's junior broadcast, a young girl asked Patrick about seeing more women in motorsports. Patrick replied that the women didn't possess the skill set required to break through in motorsports.

"As I’ve always said in my whole career, it takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls. That takes a long time to find a good one, right?" she said.

Patrick continued:

“It’s just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them. And at the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive."

“You have to, you know, handle the car – not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, a female mind."

Danica Patrick's skeptical outlook despite being the ambassador for females in motorsports has sparked heated debates about the topic.