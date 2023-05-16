Kyle Larson was once again involved in a wreck with Ross Chastain last week at Darlington Raceway. After winning the Xfinity race on Saturday, May 13, Larson was in contention to win the Goodyear 400 until the unfortunate incident occurred, following which he had to settle for a 20th-place finish.

The incident at Darlington marked the third time when Chastain wrecked Larson in a period of a month. While Larson has criticized Chastain over the radio, he has not made strong comments against him in the media.

The 2021 Cup Series champion has put the 'frustrating' incident behind him as he is focused on this weekend's NASCAR All-Star Race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Making an appearance on the NASCAR RaceHub show, he said:

"It's frustrating but our race cars have been super fast, we have been in contention to win almost every race this year. So I think going forward, that's what you have to stay focused on. You got to forget about the bad stuff that seems to happen to us late, get excited about the week ahead."

He expressed his anticipation for NASCAR return to the iconic circuit, saying:

"So I'm excited to go to North Wilkesboro, a track I have never raced at before. I was looking on the way here, it's gonna be my 199th track I've ever been to. I'm excited to get to turn some laps there... and a shot at a million dollars is pretty awesome. Excited to go there and see what we got."

North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host a NASCAR race after an absence of nearly three decades. The 0.625-mile oval will host the All-Star Race this weekend as NASCAR celebrates its 75th Anniversary.

A two-winner of the All-Star Race, Kyle Larson will be keen on pocketing his third million-dollar check.

Kyle Larson claims Ross Chastain has the potential to be NASCAR's most popular driver

Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott

Despite being wrecked out by Ross Chastain on multiple occasions, Kyle Larson believes Chastain can become NASCAR's most popular driver. Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott currently boasts the title of being the sports' most popular driver.

Larson said on his podcast High Limit Room:

"I think he's (Ross Chastain) got the potential to be more popular than Chase Elliott...He's moving the needle."

Kyle Larson's bold statement might come as a surprise to many, but there is logic behind his claim. Larson reckons that Ross Chastain can become the sports poster boy, given his rise in popularity in recent years.

The Trackhouse Racing driver's aggressiveness on and off the track has made the headlines in recent times. The No.1 driver has the perfect combination of speed and drama to make the sport entertaining and attract new fans.

Chastain has the potential to dethrone Chase Elliott as NASCAR's most popular driver, the bragging rights held by Elliott for the past five years.

