“A side of me wished I had one more restart”: Daniel Suarez reacts to narrowly missing out on first win of the season at Atlanta

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, was left wanting more last Sunday. The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway saw the Mexican finish in the runners-up spot behind Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron ahead of the rain-delayed event.

On a day where Ford-manufactured cars were seen to be one of the best on the track, Suarez managed to hold ground for Justin Marks' team during the 400-mile-long event. After his teammate Ross Chastain was knocked out of contention due to contact on the track, Suarez managed to get himself in perfect track position as teams feared the incoming rain.

As was correctly predicted by the radar, the 1.5-mile-long intermediate track saw rain start to fall as the governing body decided to bring cars back onto the pit road.

Learning from past horror stories, NASCAR ensured each driver's safety and called the event early. While William Byron led at the time of the red flag, Daniel Suarez was probably hoping for another restart. He elaborated on the same in a post-race interview with Peter Stratta, saying:

"A little bit of mixed feeling because a side of me wished I had one more restart, to give it a shot. Another side of me, I'm real with it just because the two cars behind me also need a win so who knows if they were going to help me. Probably not, so it is what it is."

The Quaker State 400 was called off with 74 laps to go as William Byron led the field, and Daniel Suarez chased him in a close second place.

Daniel Suarez sums up his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

After a season-best finish of P2 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday, Daniel Suarez also looked back at what has not been the easiest campaign for him. He told Bob Pockrass after the race:

"It's been a little bit rough lately because we have had the speed but we haven't had the results. We have had trouble the last couple of weeks. I;m not paying a lot of attention to the points, I'm just trying to focus on one race at a time."

NASCAR action will go live from New Hampshire Motor Speedway next Sunday for the Crayon 301.

