“A slap in the face to Johnson and Truex”: Fans react as Helio Castroneves avails NASCAR’s special rule post Daytona 500 Qualifying crash

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves had to rely on his Open Exemption Provision to secure a spot in the Daytona 500 after being involved in a crash during the first Duel race. The incident severely damaged the #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevy, and will now be the 41st entry in the Great American Race on Sunday.

NASCAR introduced the Open Exemption Provision (OEP) to guarantee a spot for "world-class" drivers. While the rule has sparked mixed reactions among drivers, most fans have voiced their opposition, believing that elite drivers should have to qualify on speed like the rest of the open entries.

Castroneves lined up 20th on the grid for Duel 1 and was running on the outside lane when he got collected in a crash initiated by Chandler Smith on lap 13. After the wreck, his #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevy was a tough beast to control. After hitting the apron, he veered into the outside wall before bouncing back onto the apron.

While the crash ended Castroneves' qualifying race, he was able to rely on the OEP to secure a spot in the Daytona 500. NASCAR fans were outraged that past champions like Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. had to qualify on speed, while an IndyCar driver with zero pack racing experience received a free pass. One X user called it a disgrace to the past champions.

"It’s a total slap in the face to champs like Johnson and Truex" the comment read:

Another NASCAR fan recommended keeping the OEP limited to past champions and requiring outsiders to qualify for the event.

"Unfortunate. Need to race your way in! Use it for past champions," a NASCAR fan wrote.

Veteran NASCAR spotter, Brett Griffin was frustrated that Castroneves could race in the Daytona 500 with virtually no experience.

"And just like that Castronevez doesn’t make it on time and can run one lap in the Duel and is in the Daytona 500. What the actual f**k?" Griffin wrote on X.:

Here are a few other reactions to the 4x Indy 500 champion's crash:

"Hard to agree that Wallace was disallowed due to lack of recent NASCAR experience but Helio has never been in a car makes it 15 laps and is in the show.." an X user wrote.

"Gonna see the same thing Sunday. Same car and probably the same wrecker!" another X user wrote.

"It’s absolute trash. That’s what I think about that rule." a NASCAR fan remarked.

Martin Truex Jr. criticizes NASCAR for Helio Castroneves rule

Martin Truex Jr. criticized NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provision rule, calling it a "slap in the face" to elite Cup Series drivers. He argued that he and Jimmie Johnson had dedicated over two decades to the sport, yet still had to qualify on speed for the Daytona 500.

Speaking about the provisional entry used by Helio Castroneves, he told The Teardown podcast:

"It’s a bit of a slap in the face, no question. I put 20 something years in this sport. It gave me a lot too but I’m just saying I’ve been here doing the grind and still wanting to do it. Yeah, I don’t know. Depends on what side you’re looking at it from. It’s good for the sport, I agree. If I was Jimmie Johnson, would I be pissed? Yep. Seven-time champion, we don’t care. You got to make the race but a new guy don’t have to."

A Fox Sports reporter clarified that former NASCAR drivers with elite credentials are allowed to apply for the OEP but must do so 90 days before the event.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson will start from Row 20 at the back of the pack, with Castroneves lining up behind them for the Daytona 500.

