“A true angel of a bride”: Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna featured in wedding planner’s recent IG post

Ryan Blaney’s, wife, Gianna Tulio, recently got a shout-out from her wedding planner and award-winning event planning company, Karli Spangler Events. According to them, Tulio looked like a literal angel draped in her white wedding dress.

Tulio is a professional model who is known for her diverse portfolio at both domestic and international levels. She is a brand representative of Hooters of America. In 2021, Tulio was named Miss Hooters International. The same year, she received the Most Photogenic Award as well.

Needless to say, fashion is Tulio’s forte, and quite fittingly, she pulled off a stunning look at her wedding, which took place last December. Recalling her outfit from the gala event, Karli Spangler Events posted,

Trending

“When you have the most gorgeous clients inside and out - when I first met @giannatulio, I thought - she must not be real. But we had the honor of planning & designing for a true angel of a bride, and her sweet beau @ryanblaney10”

The wedding was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Several NASCAR drivers, like Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, were invited to the ceremony. Even NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt were among the esteemed guests.

“Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible,” Tulio told PEOPLE during an exclusive interview.

As of today, the newlyweds live in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world”- Gianna Tulio lets her feelings known after marrying “best friend” Ryan Blaney

Marrying Ryan Blaney was like a dream come true for Gianna Tulio. She met him for the first time in Las Vegas in 2018. They fell in love and started dating in 2020. Things started getting serious, and after a few years of being together, the couple got engaged in December 2023.

For Tulio, her wedding was the best night of her life. Blaney is the man of her dreams, and she hopes that everyone gets to experience love like she has. Stating the same through one of her Instagram posts, Tulio wrote,

“Now I understand when people say “Your wedding will be the best night of your life.””

“I will forever say I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have married my best friend, dream man and funniest person I know all in one. I hope everyone gets to experience a love like ours,” she added.

Tulio is known to cheer for her husband on race days. She was seen with Blaney ahead of the playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in November, which the latter won, thus making the coveted Championship 4. However, Blaney missed out on defending his titular win from 2023.

Blaney will hit the track again on February 2, the day NASCAR will hold its unofficial season-opening race at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium. Fans can watch Blaney in action on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback