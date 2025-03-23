“About time some culture entered”: Bubba Wallace makes his feelings clear as NASCAR’s new promo turns head 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has reacted to the latest video-game-style commercial ahead of the Cup race at Homestead-Maimi. Wallace started the 2025 Cup season by winning one of the duel races at Daytona International Speedway but has earned one top-10 and one top-20 finish in the first five races. He is currently ranked 11th in the standings.

The 23XI Racing driver recently reposted NASCAR's new promo video and applauded its GTA-style edit.

"About time some culture entered y’all’s building! Well done 👏🏾" Bubba Wallace wrote.

NASCAR fans also shared their praise for the new promo on X.

"Keeping push content like this out. Well done!" commented one fan.

"Someone at NASCAR marketing is finally starting to get it," wrote another user.

"NASCAR social team actually trying to appeal to new fans, heck yeah!" commented another.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace qualified ninth during qualifying for the upcoming Straight Talk Wireless 400. He was also the fastest driver during practice with a top speed of 166.955 mph at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Wallace has one top-10 finish at the 1.5-mile track in Homestead over six starts. He finished in 18th place at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in the fall of last year.

The sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

Bubba Wallace conceded opportunity at the NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace joined 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA star Micheal Jordon in 2021 after completing three full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports. The 31-year-old has won two Cup races but failed to land one in the past two seasons.

Last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Wallace finished fourth in both race stages but was involved in a crash with Team Penske's No. 12 Ford and others. Ryan Blaney crashed during a tight four-car battle on Lap 196 and collided with Noah Gragson and Wallace. The wreck also included Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wallace, who led 20 laps and was in the top five at one point in the race, finishing in 28th place after the wreck.

Wallace was great on intermediate tracks in 2023 but struggled last year. During practice at Vegas, he felt a new tire made his car harder to handle and he kept things simple in practice after 23 laps.

"I had some big moments (in practice) and I just stopped. I got out of the car and was like, 'I'm done. I'm not going to go down this rabbit hole of where you guys are telling me how to drive and do all this stuff and create bad habits,'" Bubba Wallace said (via NY Times).

Wallace ended up being the second fastest driver at the practice session in Vegas with a top speed of 186.290 mph.

