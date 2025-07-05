“Absolute Cinema”: Fans react to NASCAR’s spin on Jeremy Allen White-starrer The Bear featuring Ryan Blaney and others

Fans approved of NASCAR's short film featuring Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ty Dillon in Chicago. The film is reminiscent of FX's The Bear, where protagonist Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.

This weekend, NASCAR is in town for the Chicago street race. Blaney and the rest of the Cup Series field will run the streets of the city on Sunday for the third consecutive year as part of the stock car racing series' initiative to expand its road course portfolio (six are scheduled this year).

NASCAR commemorated the Windy City race with its spin of The Bear with Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ty Dillon.

“At @NASCARChicago, every second counts,” NASCAR wrote on X.

The production had a positive reception on X. One fan thought that the plot and acting of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers were cinematic.

“Absolute Cinema,” the fan wrote.

Desert Dweller Sports Network @DDSN_us LINK Absolute Cinema.

“Awesome!!” another fan said.

Lori Smock-Hill @HillSmock LINK Awesome!!

“Holy sh*t, this is great!” one X user commented.

“Hey @NASCAR, this is f**king outstanding, now can you let the drivers show personality in and out of the car on a race weekend without penalizing or fining them? Clearly, you think this is entertaining, so give the fans what they are clearly enjoying with this,” another argued.

Meanwhile, some fans seemingly enjoyed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. throwing shade at Carson Hocevar after the two had back-to-back run-ins in recent races. For reference, Stenhouse Jr. said, “You ain't cooking. This is a f**king demolition derby. You'd think Carson was here.”

“Carson caught a stray 😭,” one fan shared.

“The Carson dig 😂,” another X user wrote.

The Grant Park 165 on the streets of Chicago will commence on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney will start in 17th ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 32nd and Ty Dillon in 36th.

“We have those two option years”: Chicago Street Race president on potential return to NASCAR calendar

Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese is optimistic about NASCAR returning to the city as their initial three-year contract is coming to an end. She explained that they have options, suggesting a contract extension could be in the works.

In an interview with the Sun-Times, Julie Giese said:

“We’ve had great conversations with the city. I think right now, our focus is on this year’s event. We’re a week away, so we’re focused on hosting the best NASCAR Chicago Street Race yet. We have those two option years, and we’ll continue those conversations coming out of the event weekend.”

Defending Chicago street race winner Alex Bowman driving the #48 Chevrolet - Source: Imagn

The inaugural Chicago street race in 2023 witnessed three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen come out on top. The following year, Alex Bowman emerged victorious after the race was shortened due to weather conditions.

While the event has brought economic benefits to the city, some locals complain about road closures and noise. NASCAR is also reportedly looking at other venues to host a street race, including the San Diego area.

