“Absolute class”: Famed NASCAR influencer lauds Carl Edwards’ touching tribute to Joe Gibbs in Hall of Fame induction

Renowned NASCAR influencer, Taylor Kitchen took to social media to hail Carl Edwards' tribute to the NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing. From her official X account, Kitchen shared one of NASCAR's videos featuring Edwards and lauded him.

On Friday, NASCAR inducted Edwards, a former racecar driver, into the Hall of Fame. Edwards, who was also named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 and won the 2007 Busch Series Most Popular Driver award, received the honor after his one and a half decades of contribution to the sport.

As Edwards received the honorable award, he stood on the stage to share his experience of working with Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, and how he spent his JGR days in NASCAR. NASCAR, from its official X account, shared the video on X, which Kitchen shared and wrote:

"Absolute class from Carl Edwards."

Carl Edwards made 445 Cup Series starts in 13 years, and picked up 28 wins, 22 pole positions, and 220 top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. In Xfinity, he participated in 245 races in over 10 years with 38 wins, 27 pole positions, and 174 top 10s.

In the Truck Series, Edwards raced 60 races in over five years, with six wins, four pole positions, and 35 top 10s. Besides Edwards, NASCAR also inducted Ricky Rudd, also known as the Rooster, into the Hall of Fame this year for his contribution to the sport.

What did Carl Edwards say about Joe Gibbs?

During his NASCAR Hall of Fame speech, Carl Edwards revealed the importance Joe Gibbs had in his life and his family during the final two years of his NASCAR career. In his speech, the former Cup Series driver recalled how he received supportive messages from Gibbs after he decided to quit racing in 2017.

Carl Edwards accepts his induction into the NASCAR Hall Of Fame at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom - Source: Imagn

"When I told you what I wanted to do... you jumped up from behind the desk and said, 'This is important to you, I got your back and I'm going to make this happen for you.' And you didn't have to say that. You changed my family's life, you gave me permission to go do something that I needed to do.

"If you have ever questioned anything about how you were as a father I want you to know you are the model father. The way you had a relationship with your sons, I saw that, I try to emulate that, we talk about it every single day in our homes, thank you for everything you've done for me," he added.

Carl Edwards joined Joe Gibbs Racing from Roush Racing in 2015 and claimed two wins in his first season. In 2016, he won three races and was almost on his way to winning the title until a late wreck in the Championship race ruined all his hopes.

