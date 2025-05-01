"Absolute privilege": Morgan Bell expresses gratitude after tribute at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Christopher Bell

Morgan Bell, the wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell, recently expressed heartfelt gratitude after a special tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The couple took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an event where individuals or groups honor American service members by placing a wreath at the monument.

Christopher Bell, who drives the #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, is currently competing in the fifth season with the Joe Gibbs team. He has had an impressive 2025 season so far with three wins already in 10 races so far.

Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan, on her official Instagram account shared the picture of their visit at Arlington National Cemetery. She described the experience as an absolute privilege, emphasizing the honor and reverence they felt during the ceremony at Arlington.

“What an absolute privilege it was to be a part of the weath ceremony yesterday at the Arlington Cemetary” Morgan wrote on her Instagram story.

Here’s the screenshot of Morgan’s Instagram story:

Christopher Bell's Instagram wife

Bell and his wife Morgan are one of the cutest couples in NASCAR. They got engaged in December 2018 after dating for four and a half years and tied the knot on February 2, 2020, at Coley Hall at The Liberty in Elkin, North Carolina.

How Christopher Bell has performed in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Christopher Bell has had an outstanding season so far in 10 races and is in fifth place in the NASCAR Cup Series points table. He has scored three consecutive wins at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix this season. In addition to it, he has earned five top-5s and six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 12.3.

During last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the #20 JGR driver was involved in a scary wreck early in the race when his car slid off the front nose of his teammate Denny Hamlin and slid into the inside retaining wall on Lap 51.

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports about his wreck, here’s what the 30-year-old Norman, Oklahoma, native said:

“Whenever you’re the car getting pushed, you’re completely at the mercy of the guy behind you. You know, Denny (Hamlin) didn’t do anything wrong. You have to push, you have to push to be successful. It’s a product of the cars we race with this rules package.”

Catch Christopher Bell in action at the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (May 4). The event is set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

