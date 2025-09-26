“Absolutely blown away”: Kurt Busch makes feelings known on road trip with dad to Wood Brothers Racing’s museum

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch recently visited the Wood Brothers Racing Museum in Stuart, Virginia. He posted about his visit on X, along with photos.Wood Brothers Racing is said to be the longest-running team in NASCAR, and the museum preserves its legacy, which spans over 70 glorious years. It flaunts racing memorabilia like the original beech tree that was used to lift engines of the Wood Brothers Racing cars, or the crib that many from the Wood Family, including all the Wood Brothers and their sister Crystal, were rocked in.Naturally, Busch, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, was blown away by the place. Recommending it as a must-go for people headed for Martinsville Speedway, he wrote:“Road trip with dad to @woodbrothers21 racing shop/museum. Absolutely blown away by the history and creativity from those boys. It’s a must do if going to @martinsvilleswy.”Kurt Busch retired from full-time racing in 2023 due to a concussion he suffered in a qualifying crash at Pocono back in 2022. However, he came out of retirement for the 2025 Race of Champions in Sydney, Australia, representing the USA in the event.Busch now works for 23XI Racing as a consultant and mentor. He was inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame, class of 2026. He is also the brand ambassador for Monster Energy.Kurt Busch back at New Hampshire Motor Speedway but in a different roleKurt Busch was the grand marshal for last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He himself is a former recipient of the Loudon the Lobster trophy, which is given to the winners of the event.Recalling his 2008 win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Busch wrote:“Headed to @NMHS this weekend to cover grand marshal duties and to support @23XIracing. In ‘08 I was able to capture the 1st ever Loudon the Lobster trophy. 🦞 The track is gifting me a replica, because I tried to donate mine to the Boston Aquarium. 😊”The 301-lap event at NHMS was the first race of the Round of 12. Ryan Blaney won the race, bagging a direct spot in the next round. Next up is the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway.Scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 28, the 267-lap race will be televised on USA (3 p.m. ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.