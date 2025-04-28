“Absolutely brutal”: Fans react as Christopher Bell suffers scary wreck at Talladega

Fans online reacted as Christopher Bell's day at Talladega ended early after a brutal crash in the final laps of the first stage of Sunday's Jack Link's 500. While running in first place, Bell's #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota slid down the track, collected RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher, and collided with the backstretch inside wall head-on.

The crash ended Bell's day on just the 52nd lap of the 188-lap event. Numerous fans commented on Bell's scary crash on social media. A few X users highlighted the brutal impact Bell made with the inside retaining wall, with one writing:

"Absolutely brutal hit. That wall shock like crazy from that hit. Insane."

"SCARY hit glad my goat Bell is okay," wrote another user.

A few more fans were relieved that the Oklahoma native walked away from the crash uninjured. One X user wrote:

"Glad he’s ok."

"I’m glad he’s ok. 😬😬," penned another.

There were also a few responses about Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin's involvement in the incident. Hamlin was the one who was pushing Bell in the draft when his #20 car turned sideways and crashed. One user wrote:

"Denny wrecking his own teammate is a new low for that fool."

"All on Denny," opined another user.

Christopher Bell was credited with a 35th-place finish in Sunday's race after the incident, the worst finish of the season for the JGR driver. However, Bell has three victories in 2025, which came consecutively at Atlanta, CoTA, and Phoenix. After 10 races, Bell has scored five top fives and sits fifth in the points standings.

Christopher Bell didn't blame JGR teammate Denny Hamlin for Talladega Cup crash

Christopher Bell's race on Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway ended in disaster when he smashed into the inside retaining wall after contact from Denny Hamlin. However, the driver of the #20 car said his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate wasn't at fault for the incident.

At tracks such as Talladega, pushing or drafting is essential in keeping up with the lead pack. Per racing insider Kelly Crandall, Bell made it known after the incident that he knew Hamlin didn't wreck him on purpose but rather was doing what needed to be done at Talladega. Crandall highlighted Bell's comments via X, writing:

"Christopher Bell doesn’t blame Denny Hamlin for the crash. 'You have to push.'"

Christopher Bell is in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his fifth full-time campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing. The former CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion has won 12 career Cup races, all coming behind the wheel of the #20 JGR Toyota.

Bell made two appearances in the Championship 4 race in 2022 and 2023. However, he failed to win in both seasons and is still seeking his first Cup title.

