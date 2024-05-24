"Absolutely ma'am" - HMS' Chase Elliott signs baby fan's shirt in cutest NASCAR moment

Hendrick Motorsports recently shared an adorable moment where NASCAR's most popular driver Chase Elliott was asked to autograph a baby's shirt ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 event. The Cup Series is heading towards the 14th race of the season race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2020 Cup Series champion Elliott has received the "Most Popular Driver" for six consecutive seasons since 2018. He joined Hendrick Motorsports as a full-time driver in 2016. Since then, has a total of 19 wins in his Cup Series career. The #9 Chevy driver is the son of former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott who holds the record for winning the "Most Popular driver" 16 times in his career.

Hendrick Motorsports X handle released a video snippet of Elliott signing his autograph on the baby's outfit.

"Absolutely, ma’am. I’d love to sign your baby," Elliott said.

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old Dawsonville native is set to make his 300th Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Chase Elliott discusses his career stint at Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott debuted in the Cup Series as a full-time driver for HMS replacing Jeff Gordon, the four-time Cup Series champion who retired in 2015.

Before joining one of the top organizations, Elliott drove for JR Motorsports competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. He also clinched the 2014 Xfinity Series title, becoming the first rookie to win a national series and the youngest driver to win the championship.

In a recent interview with HendrickMotorsports.com, Elliott shared his desire to spend the rest of his career with Rick Hendrick, owner of HMS. Elliott said:

"I don't know how long my career will go, but I would love to spend it all here. This has been the only home I have ever known in my NASCAR career, which is really cool. I owe everything I have to Rick (Hendrick), the opportunities and my life, just every bit. It's been a lot of fun."

"To be able to call one place home and drive for one guy is a big deal to me. 300 (starts) is wild to think about with a 38-race season. We've been around longer than you think," Elliott added.

The #9 HMS driver is heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a P4 in the overall Cup Series standings. Elliott last won at Texas Motor Speedway where he snapped his 42-race winless streak. He also has five top-five finishes and six top-ten finishes after 13 starts in the 2024 season.