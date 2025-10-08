"Absolutely ridiculous": Fans stunned as bizarre Family Dollar fight over NASCAR shirt reportedly ends with gun threat

A strange incident took place at a Family Dollar store in North Charlotte, where a woman made gun threats demanding that another person's NASCAR shirt be given to her. Subsequently, stumbling across the news of the peculiar incident, fans shared their take on the whole ordeal over social media.

NASCAR has avid fans worldwide, but this incident stands out from the rest. At a North Graham Street location of Family Dollar, a woman first complimented another woman for her stock car racing shirt and then asked to hand the shirt over to her.

However, when she was met with rejection to her request, she started throwing water bottles at the other woman and went out of the store before coming inside again, this time, with a gun in her hand. This escalated the issue beyond control, and cops were called by the employees, who then arrested the unidentified woman.

With the bizarre incident making headlines, fans shared their reaction on the saga and wrote on X:

"That is absolutely ridiculous. Unless it was a Logano shirt. Then I stand with her."

"Pfft it was prob a Chase Elliott shirt," one fan wrote.

"Probably both of them Bubba Wallace fans," another fan wrote.

Fans further speculated:

"She’s must’ve had corey day shirt on," one netizen wrote.

"At a Family Dollar? Yeah, that checks out," another netizen wrote.

"People, stop being crazy," another netizen shared.

On the other hand, NASCAR has been busy defending itself in an antitrust lawsuit against 23XI Racing and FRM for over a year.

A major breakthrough takes place in the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit against 23XI Racing and FRM

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan at the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway- Source: Imagn

NASCAR and 23XI Racing have been battling it out in the courtroom since the lawsuit was made public. Moreover, the case is slated to move to trial in December.

So, with the laborious task still pending, a different notion has been perceived in the case lately. The sanctioning body and the plaintiffs, in this case, 23XI Racing and FRM, could possibly try to resolve the matter through a settlement before the case moves into trial.

According to ESPN, NASCAR has asked a federal court for a judicial settlement conference. Subsequently, the sanctioning body reflected on the matter and wrote:

"The parties' readiness to resolve this matter, along with the interests of others in the sport and the Court to see this case resolved, suggest a judicial settlement conference would be a meaningful way to facilitate a settlement."

Thus, if a settlement is agreed upon behind closed doors, then the case would end there. Unless the matter moves into trial in the upcoming months and the decision lies in the hands of a jury.

