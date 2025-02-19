“Absolutely zero consistency”: Famed YouTuber slams NASCAR’s caution flag decision amid last-lap Daytona 500 mayhem

Renowned NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp slammed NASCAR for showing "zero consistency" in the recently concluded Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway. Estepp, in his recent YouTube video, questioned the lack of consistency on the part of NASCAR on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races.

NASCAR ended the Truck Series race on Friday under caution as there was a huge crash in the last lap. The same directive was followed on Saturday during the Xfinity Series race. However, on Sunday, NASCAR did not hit the button despite a huge crash at the backstretch.

Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Cindric collided on their way to the final lap and wreaked havoc on the track. Despite this, NASCAR continued the race as William Byron led Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag. Estepp, who's a renowned NASCAR YouTuber, was far from happy with this lack of consistency from the governing body.

"I didn't have a problem with Thursday night and I didn't have a problem Friday night when they threw caution on the last lap of the Truck race because of a big crash," Estepp said in his video. "That was the right call. Saturday, in the Xfinity race, same thing. Frustrating I know that they weren't able to race it back to the line. But in each case that was the right thing to do. So what did NASCAR do tonight?bHuge crash going down the backstretch in the last lap. NASCAR doesn't hit the button. Okay they're gonna wait a couple of seconds."

"No, the leaders are in turn 4, and they're not hitting the button. They let them race it out for nearly half a damn lap. I mean, what? Where's the consistency? I mean it didn't determine the outcome of the race, William Byron led in turn three and he led at the start finish line so thankfully, it didn't change the winner of the Daytona 500 but like this one year ago, they were quick on the trigger. Race ended under caution. What happened tonight? Absolutely zero consistency," he added (5:46-6:42)

Thanks to Byron's 14th Cup Series victory, he claimed back-to-back Daytona 500 wins and qualified for the 2025 playoffs.

Eric Estepp doubts NASCAR's credibility

In his NASCAR Daytona 500 Review and Analysis video, Eric Estepp stated that NASCAR does not have a lot of credibility to lose, and after Sunday's lack of consistency, it was hard for them to gain "trust." Speaking about this, he further asserted,

William Byron (24) avoids the spinning car of Denny Hamlin (11) on the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

"When there's zero consistency, there's no trust. When there's no trust, there's no credibility. NASCAR doesn't have a lot of credibility left to loose. What an absolute disaster class on the final lap tonight." (6:44-6:56)

Interestingly, the 2024 Daytona 500 also ended under caution, unlike last Sunday, where William Byron led the pack to the victory line, ahead of teammate Alex Bowman.

