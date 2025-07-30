"Act smarter than they actually are": Denny Hamlin roasts NASCAR analyst after veiled 'personal attack' against him

Denny Hamlin recently commented on what he deemed a personal attack against him by Larry McReynolds. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, analyst Danielle Trotta, spoke about one particular driver who is on the current playoff committee demanding to go back to the old championship format.

Ad

This prompted McReynolds to wonder if it's a driver who has not won a championship, to which Trotta replied in the affirmative. Because of this, many wondered if the driver was Mark Martin.

But on Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin claimed McReynolds was talking not about Martin, but about him. Having said that, Hamlin clarified that Trotta was 'definitely talking' about Mark Martin as she referenced him in a post on X afterwards.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Denny Hamlin went on to elaborate on his 'problem' with the characters of the radio show and shows of similar nature.

"I've never seen another sport that continues to question what their star athletes say than this one here. Like if a NFL player says the NFL really needs to look in these lowblow hits, I can't contemplate in my head another NFL show that says, 'Who's that guy to say that? He doesn't have the credentials to be saying that. He doesn't know what he's talking about.' And that's what the people on that channel typically do time in time out," Hamlin said. [39:08 onwards]

Ad

Ad

He claimed that people on such shows 'continually question' the people who actually have credentials to have or give an opinion. This is why Denny Hamlin has a 'problem' with that channel. He then reiterated his point, mentioning that his problem is more on a general level with shows that 'bash down the people that give them the content'.

And instead of stirring a discussion, the shows end up attacking personally as per Hamlin.

Ad

"If Larry doesn't like the idea, you can take that idea apart in all the ways, but yeah, tell me why that idea is wrong. But you had a personal attack and it was well, he doesn't have a championship, so he's not allowed to have the opinion is what it came from. Am I missing something? Does Larry have one? So, should we not listen? It doesn't make sense. It's just a way for them to stick their nose in the air and act smarter than they actually are," Denny Hamlin added.

Ad

Denny Hamlin comments on NASCAR's San Diego announcement

Ahead of the Brickyard 400, NASCAR announced the addition of San Diego on the 2026 schedule with a cool promotional reveal video. During the recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin commented on San Diego being a stop on next year's schedule.

Hamlin claimed it was 'good' and he liked seeing NASCAR spend the time and money to promote the San Diego race. The JGR veteran also shared his thoughts on Chicago, as he insisted his choice for a street race would be a race in Chicago.

Ad

Having said that, he deemed San Diego 'a good alternative.'

"When you think about cities and okay, now we're back in Southern California again. That should be good for hopefully our sponsors and do some activation out there. Obviously I don't know the layout. I kind of see like somewhat what it could be. They said close to a three-mile track. I mean, that's a really long track. So we'll see," Hamlin described. [35:50]

He claimed he's going to remain positive about San Diego considering how it looks 'very cool' along with the city being 'a great place' to go to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.