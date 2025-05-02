Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz's spouse opens up about working on her creative spark

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, shared a heartfelt message about her creative journey. A strong and steady presence throughout Frankie’s transition from Hollywood to professional racing, Paige has been a constant source of support, personally and professionally, as he continues to chase his motorsports dreams.

Frankie met Paige Price in February 2016 at Frank Sinatra's 100th Anniversary Invitational, where they connected over a shared love of golf. Their relationship progressed quickly, and they got engaged two years later. On their four-year anniversary in 2021, they married, and shortly after, welcomed their son, Mauz Mosely Muniz, on March 22, 2021.

In a recent Instagram post, 39-year-old NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige, shared the various creative pursuits that bring her joy.

"I’ve been working on my creative spark a lot lately. Trying to figure out what I like and don’t like after what feels like a reinvention of self. Three things are for sure: I love making my own flower bouquets, writing fantasy romance scenes, and honey lavender lattes. Make that four things, I now find myself loathing knitting. So there’s that… ✨"

Frankie Muniz has officially kicked off his full-time rookie campaign in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. Best known for his acting career, Muniz made a high-profile shift into motorsports, with his Truck Series debut coming at the Fresh From Florida 250 in Daytona after a brief Xfinity stint in 2024.

Muniz has failed to finish in the top ten since his first race this season. He is P24 in the driver standings, and is averaging a finish of 24.429.

Frankie Muniz comes 100% clean on his ‘shameful’ Rockingham ordeal

Frankie Muniz faced a tough break at Rockingham Speedway during the Black's Tire 200, as a mechanical issue forced him to the garage early. The repairs cost the Reaume Brothers Racing driver over 15 laps, dashing any hopes of a solid result. After the race, the 39-year-old candidly reflected upon what he called a frustrating day at the Rock.

In a post-race interview with Insider Peter Stratta, Muniz said:

"I started the second stage with no power steering, like ripped a hole in my hand. Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, but then we just finally came down, had to change the line. I think we went down like 17 or 18 laps.

"So like it's really hard to like be out there and like want to do competitive lap times when you're already kind of out of the race, you're kind of racing by yourself. So just trying to stay out of the way. You know it's a shame because like this truck was actually I think really good, really fast."

Meanwhile, the next Truck Series race is scheduled to run at Texas Motor Speedway. Catch the action live on May 2 at 8:00 PM Eastern time, exclusively on FOX Sports 1.

