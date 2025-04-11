Actor turned racer Frankie Muniz's wife celebrates 'best freaking day' with son 

Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige, recently took their four-year-old son, Mauz, to the flower market. The mother-son duo had a blast, and later, Paige posted a few pictures from the day on Instagram.

Paige and Frankie Muniz welcomed Mauz into the world on March 22, 2021, the same year Muniz made his stock car debut at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California. He was competing in the SRL Pro Late Model series under the banner of High Point Racing at the time.

Paige captioned her carousel, writing,

“We went to the market to pick up flowers for no reason and had the best freaking day. We belly laughed like crazy the whole way, to the point where every face around us couldn't help but smile and that was a very cool thing to notice.”

Paige and Muniz crossed paths for the first time in 2016 at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational, which was held in Indio, California and they soon fell in love. The couple eloped in October 2019 and got married in February 2020.

Paige used to work for a golf network as a presenter at the time. However, there is no information regarding what Paige does for work now. Her husband, on the other hand, is an actor-turned-race car driver who currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He is best known for playing the titular role in the 2000 FOX sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle."

Muniz joined Reaume Brothers Racing’s Truck Series lineup under a full-time schedule starting this year. The year 2025 marks his first full year in NASCAR’s national racing series.

Frankie Muniz is now preparing his sixth race of the season, the weather Guard Truck Race, the 250-lap event, scheduled for Friday, April 11, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans can watch him in action on Fox Sports 1 from 7:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige drops her verdict on boys following her son Mauz’s adventurous forage

Toward the end of February, Paige uploaded a reel on Instagram that shows her in the kitchen, cutting up some chicken while humming a song. That’s when Mauz entered the scene with a fresh ingredient from the garden.

It was a dead bug. Mauz proceeded to place it on the kitchen counter, and needless to say, Paige freaked out. She exclaimed,

“Oh my gosh, that is so gross!”

But little Mauz didn’t seem to care. The next moment, he was seen sitting on the counter, trying to help his mother finish cooking. Paige captioned the video, saying,

“Boys are so gross, I swear. But man do I love how adventurous and helpful he always is.”

As per People, Paige currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband and son.

