Actor turned racer Frankie Muniz's wife Paige celebrates 32nd birthday embracing 'change' and 'growth'

Paige, Frankie Muniz's wife, has shared a heartfelt note on her 32nd birthday, reflecting on her growth and self-discovery from the past year. She opened up on her past mistakes and lessons learnt, but was determined to stay optimistic of her future.

Ad

Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz started dating Paige Price in 2016 when they first met at a golf invitational. Exactly four years later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Interestingly, the pair had secretly eloped the year before.

Uploading a series of images on Instagram, Paige wrote the following caption :

"My year of change. My year of growth. My year of understanding that empathy is a weapon, and intelligence can be lethal. My year to soften. My year to love, everything, entirely. Including myself. I will not dull my spark to help others shine, rather I will shine along side them - fairly and equal to. Traveling often. Finding beauty in shadows and light. Not allowing someone else’s hurt to consume me, and forgiving them (and myself) for all shortcomings. It’s hard to forget that there is so much beauty in the pain and darkness that comes with exploring your own soul… your past, and your present. Sometimes, even the uncertainty of the future. I owe this next year to my intuition, an apology for not listening. An apology for not following all of the warning labels. A phoenix rises from the ash… and here we are. Here’s to 32, I think. 🥂🐦‍🔥🧁"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Frankie Muniz and Paige welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley Muniz in March, 2021. Two years later, Muniz retured to stock car racing, competing in the ARCA Menards series with Rette Jones Racing. Following his success in the series placing fourth in the rankings, the 39 year old signed with Reaume Brothers Racing for a full-time ride in the Truck Series.

Frankie Muniz's wife shares hilarious video of cooking with son gone awry

Paige Muniz recently shared a playful video capturing what cooking with her son looks like, calling his antics "adventurous".

Ad

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Paige is seen enjoying a song while cooking when her son surprises her by bringing an insect onto the kitchen table. After getting rid of the insect, she had a cute interaction with her son, debating healthy kitchen habits. Reflecting on the interaction, she captioned the post :

"Boys are so gross, I swear. But man do I love how adventurous and helpful he always is."

Ad

On the racing side, Frankie Muniz had his fifth start of the season at Martinsville. He qualified in the rear end of the field at 31st and finished the race at 33rd. He currently ranks 23rd in the standings with 68 points and a single top-ten finish. The RBR driver is set to take a break from racing to film the Malcolm in the Middle reboot. He returns to hit the tracks on April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback