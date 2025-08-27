Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz says he's excited for upcoming Bronco adventure with Ford CEO Jim Farley

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz and Ford CEO Jim Farley were featured in an interview with Fox and Friends. During the interaction, Muniz expressed his excitement for the upcoming three-day-long road trip with Farley in the Bronco Badlands.Each year, the Ford CEO takes an annual road trip to test the capability of the brand's new vehicles on the road. This year, the Truck Series driver will be joining him on his journey. Farley will test the Ford Bronco Badlands SUV with the Sasquatch Package, driving in the western U.S.Reflecting on the upcoming adventure with Frankie Muniz, the news reporter for FOX questioned Jim Farley (via Instagram):&quot;How do you know you're going to be compatible for this long road trip?&quot;To which, the Ford CEO gave a subtle reply:We don't actually [laughs]. No, I know Frankie, and I've watched his career, and he's an incredible driver, and I race too, so we're two racers in a truck trying to figure out this Ford thing, so what could go wrong?&quot;Continuing further, the actor-turned-racer expressed his excitement:&quot;It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm excited for the adventure to start...I'm really excited to see what the Bronco is capable of, you know what I mean? I did one day of a Bronco off-rodeo, and I was just so blown away that I had to come when I got the invitation from Jim, and really get to experience it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrankie Muniz debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last year and competed as a part-time driver for Reaume Brothers Racing. He landed a full-time seat this year with the team and has secured one top-ten finish in his two-year stint in the series.NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz got candid about the difference between Hollywood and stock car racingBefore stepping into stock car racing, Frankie Muniz was a professional actor in Hollywood. During his acting career, Muniz worked in well-recognized movies like My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and Big Fat Liar. The Truck Series driver was also widely recognized for his role in the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated series, Malcolm in the Middle.However, due to some complications in his acting career, Muniz switched direction and joined stock car racing. Reflecting on the same, the #33 Ford driver elucidated the difference between the two career paths on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. He stated:“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, and people see that, and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR], if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least you can see where you stand. I love that.&quot;Frankie Muniz ranks 24th in the Truck Series points table with 207 points to his credit. He secured one top-ten finish at the Daytona International Speedway, where he finished in P10. Additionally, he has an average start of 27.778 in 18 starts this season.