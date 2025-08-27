  • NASCAR
  • Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz says he's excited for upcoming Bronco adventure with Ford CEO Jim Farley

Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz says he's excited for upcoming Bronco adventure with Ford CEO Jim Farley

By Karan Yadav
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:37 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Frankie Muniz hits the road with Ford CEO Jim Farley - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz and Ford CEO Jim Farley were featured in an interview with Fox and Friends. During the interaction, Muniz expressed his excitement for the upcoming three-day-long road trip with Farley in the Bronco Badlands.

Ad

Each year, the Ford CEO takes an annual road trip to test the capability of the brand's new vehicles on the road. This year, the Truck Series driver will be joining him on his journey. Farley will test the Ford Bronco Badlands SUV with the Sasquatch Package, driving in the western U.S.

Reflecting on the upcoming adventure with Frankie Muniz, the news reporter for FOX questioned Jim Farley (via Instagram):

Ad
Trending
"How do you know you're going to be compatible for this long road trip?"

To which, the Ford CEO gave a subtle reply:

We don't actually [laughs]. No, I know Frankie, and I've watched his career, and he's an incredible driver, and I race too, so we're two racers in a truck trying to figure out this Ford thing, so what could go wrong?"
Ad

Continuing further, the actor-turned-racer expressed his excitement:

"It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm excited for the adventure to start...I'm really excited to see what the Bronco is capable of, you know what I mean? I did one day of a Bronco off-rodeo, and I was just so blown away that I had to come when I got the invitation from Jim, and really get to experience it."
Ad
Ad

Frankie Muniz debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last year and competed as a part-time driver for Reaume Brothers Racing. He landed a full-time seat this year with the team and has secured one top-ten finish in his two-year stint in the series.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz got candid about the difference between Hollywood and stock car racing

Before stepping into stock car racing, Frankie Muniz was a professional actor in Hollywood. During his acting career, Muniz worked in well-recognized movies like My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and Big Fat Liar. The Truck Series driver was also widely recognized for his role in the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated series, Malcolm in the Middle.

Ad

However, due to some complications in his acting career, Muniz switched direction and joined stock car racing. Reflecting on the same, the #33 Ford driver elucidated the difference between the two career paths on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. He stated:

“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, and people see that, and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR], if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least you can see where you stand. I love that."

Frankie Muniz ranks 24th in the Truck Series points table with 207 points to his credit. He secured one top-ten finish at the Daytona International Speedway, where he finished in P10. Additionally, he has an average start of 27.778 in 18 starts this season.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications