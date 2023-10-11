After a 5-year hiatus, Ryan Reed set for Xfinity Series return with MBM Motorsports

Ryan Reed, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, is set to make his return to the Xfinity Series with MBM Motorsports. He will join forces with Alpha Prime Racing in Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alpha Prime Racing, in partnership with MBM Motorsports on Tuesday, October 10, announced that Reed will drive the #66 Chevrolet Camaro with primary sponsorship from Tandem Diabetes Care. This marks Reed’s first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since the 2018 season.

Ryan Reed is excited for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series once again and is looking forward to making it count. In a statement released by the team, Reed said:

“It is so cool to be able to make my return to Xfinity racing. The Xfinity Series was my home for many years, so it just feels right to be back. I can’t thank Tande Diabetes enough for coming on board and helping make this happen. Also, Scott and Mandy Critchley and all the folks from Critchley Family Farms.”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of #66 MBM Motorsports Chevrolet this season so far, including Dexter Stacey, Timmy Hill, Mason Maggio, Caesar Bacarella, Cameron Lawrence, Chad Finchum, Mason Filippi, Sage Karam, Will Rodgers, and Leland Honeyman.

"It’s fun to see a pro like him" – Alpha Prime Racing general manager on working with Ryan Reed

Ryan Reed has competed full-time in five Xfinity seasons for Roush Fenway Racing in the #16 Ford and made his Xfinity debut at the age of 20. He has secured two wins, including 27 top-10 finishes in 171 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In a statement, Alpha Prime Racing General Manager, Tommy Joe Martins said:

“Ryan has been so great to work with, and it’s fun to see a pro like him have another chance in our series, and bring new sponsors like Tandem along with him. If it wasn’t for Carl [Long] helping us with this effort, it wouldn’t be possible. He’s a racer through and through and I have a ton of respect for him and his race team.”

Ryan Reed will look to add a third NASCAR Truck Xfinity Series win to his tally at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 14.