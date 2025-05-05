After Bubba Wallace owns up to Texas incident, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger share unfiltered thoughts

The wreck triggered by Bubba Wallace at the start of the final stage during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race caused a major pileup and collected several drivers. Wallace along with Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger, who were caught up in the wreck, shared their disappointments after the race.

Ad

The chaos fans expected at Talladega last week showed up instead at Texas Motor Speedway on Lap 172. Wallace, who had been running in the top 10 for most of the race, admitted fault in a post-race interview with Front Stretch.

"I hate that I got into the fence. I was trying to give, I think, the 22 (Joey Logano) room and then just got the wall and started chaos," Bubba Wallace said.

Ad

Trending

The wreck began when Wallace slid up into the wall of the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and came down the track in front of race winner, Joey Logano. That caused Wallace to spin and trigger the caution, which also included Alex Bowman and Chad Finchum.

Ad

Allmendinger, who started the race from 10th place, explained how he got caught up in the crash. He also hit Gragson after the initial spin, which sent his car into the air.

"I saw Bubba kind of get pressed up against the wall and then whoever was behind him looked like it just never checked up and hooked him. I thought I was going to have a chance to miss it. … then somebody got me in the right rear and that turned me up in the wall," Allmendinger said (03:00).

Ad

He added that he wasn't worried about flipping in the crash but was especially disappointed for the Kaulig Racing No. 16 team.

Gragson, who also thought that he would avoid the wreck, shared similar frustration.

"Thought I could clear him (Wallace), and I think he clipped me in the right rear. ... Su**s. We had a really fast Rush Ford Mustang. But it’s kind of another story in the season," Gragson said (03:45).

Ad

Gragson and Allmendinger headed to the garage after the incident and couldn't finish the race.

"I just had a lapse" - Bubba Wallace owns up to mistake at Texas

Bubba Wallace took responsibility for the multi-car crash at Texas. The No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota driver started the Wurth 400 from ninth and initially continued the race after the wreck, but it ended his day early after a few extra laps.

Ad

"I just had a lapse. It doesn't take much to just get you off your rhythm and I got I got bit by my own mistake," Bubba Wallace said.

Wallace added that he felt bad for his team after the crash and that he found the Texas track tricky. The 31-year-old is now eighth in the NASCAR Cup points standings heading into the next race in Kansas City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.