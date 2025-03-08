After Connor Zilisch's Cup breakthrough, Jesse Love makes feelings known on stepping up to NASCAR's highest level

Richard Childress Racing's Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love shared his opinion on debuting in the Cup Series with the team in the coming future. Connor Zilisch, his fellow Xfinity driver, recently debuted at the Circuit of The Americas with Trackhouse Racing.

Love has proven to be a strong driver with two victories in the series under his belt, including the one at Daytona this year. His consistent performance helped him finish his rookie season last year in eighth position in the standings. Love, 20, is looking forward to the weekend in Phoenix after another remarkable top-10 finish at COTA last week.

Considering his performance in the series, he could be a potential driver for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series, if any of their drivers decided to part ways.

He was recently asked about his future in the Cup Series and if RCR had contacted him in any way. Replying to the question, Love jokingly mentioned that he forgot the part of his media training he had for this question. He further said that he had previously spoken with Zilisch and they discussed the places they would want to make their Cup Series debut.

"I forgot what they told me to say when people ask me this," Love said during a media interaction (in a video shared by Steven Taranto) [0:27 onwards]. "Well, I’m glad you think I’m ready. That’s a compliment I’m very flattered but absolutely. Me and Connor [Zilisch] talked about where we’d want to one day make our Cup starts and stuff like that and more Cup races. Obviously, I want to go to places that I’m good at, but I also know that I have to go to places where I need to learn stuff, too."

Jesse Love explains where he can possibly make his Cup Series debut if he had a choice

Adding to his statement, Love explained that he would prefer to debut on a track that he knows and is good at. He explained that Martinsville, where the Cup Series would be heading in the coming weeks, is not his strong point.

"I’m not a Martinsville fan, and this is no correlation of making a Cup start there, but Martinsville is a place that I struggle at. So, it’s a tradeoff where I can go there and learn a lot but I can also go there and not run that good my first time there," he added (1:00 onwards).

Further delivering his verdict on a possible Cup Series debut, Love mentioned that the decision rests in the hands of Richard Childress Racing.

"I think for me, I’m more of a guy that I want to go to a place that I’m rather good at and I have some laps at and I can unload and have some sort of knowledge of what I’m getting myself into. But obviously, that’s up to RCR’s decision and I will just go where I’m told."

RCR picked Jesse Love in 2024 after he won the ARCA series with Venturini Motorsports a year before. He has been a strong asset to the team since.

