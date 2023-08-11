Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick get team president’s assurance of better things to come after consistent on-course mishaps

23XI Racing's team president Steve Lauletta has assured Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick of better things to come.

In a bid to solidify their position as a force to be reckoned with on the NASCAR circuit, 23XI Racing embarked on a new pit-crew program this season, a move that promised autonomy but came with its own set of challenges.

Team president Steve Lauletta acknowledged that transitioning to an in-house pit crew was bound to take some time to settle in. The recent on-course mishaps that have left drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick yearning for better fortunes have only added to the team's woes.

The latest setback unfolded at Michigan International Speedway, where a late-race pit-road blunder torpedoed Tyler Reddick's valiant push for victory behind the wheel of the No. 45 car.

This unfortunate incident wasn't an isolated occurrence, as earlier pit-road issues had already marred the performance of the No. 23 team and its ambitious driver, Bubba Wallace, at races in Richmond and Nashville.

With the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs just three weeks away, Steve Lauletta emphasized that pit-stop performance continues to be a focal point of evaluation. In an exclusive interview with NASCAR.com, he stated,

"We're looking at every aspect of what happens on the weekend...we're always working on how to fix those things."

Lauletta recognized the team's consistent display of speed on the racetrack but lamented the inability to convert it into the finishes they rightfully deserve.

Steve Lauletta talks about Bubba Wallace's and Tyler Reddick's Michigan disaster

Looking ahead, the 23XI president expressed optimism about the path forward, remarking:

"We felt like going into this year, getting both the 45 and the 23 into the playoffs was a goal that we should focus on."

Lauletta empathized with the drivers' frustration while shedding light on the developmental nature of the new pit-road program. He pointed out:

"You know, this is the first year that we've had our own pit crews at 23XI...there's going to be some bumps in the road."

He acknowledged that creating a new pit-crew program from scratch isn't an overnight solution, and it's essential to provide the initiative with the time it needs to mature and overcome initial challenges.

The team president mentioned the Cup Series race in Michigan, where, at one point, both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were at the second spot once but ended up throwing away their positions. He said:

"When you start something from scratch, there’s going to be some bumps in the road. And so we’re doing our best to limit those.

"It’s still frustrating if it’s meaning you’re going from a 15th-place finish to a 25th-place finish, but when you’re in position to have a really, really great day, that’s when we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to address any sort of issues."

Both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace had shown remarkable promise earlier in the season, with Reddick clinching a playoff spot through his triumph at Circuit of The Americas and Wallace building a comfortable cushion above the provisional elimination line.

With the playoffs tantalizingly close, the team are determined to transform their aspirations into reality. As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs beckon, 23XI Racing remains unwavering in their commitment to iron out the wrinkles, perfect their pit-stop strategy, and unleash their full potential on the racetrack.