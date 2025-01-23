After “I beat your favorite driver”, Denny Hamlin teases his next slogan in a 2-word reply

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin responded to a fan's question on his Instagram handle earlier today, asking the driver if he has a new slogan for this year. The driver hinted in his response that he would be revealing his new slogan soon.

Taking to his Instagram stories on January 23, Hamlin addressed a question posed by one of his followers regarding the choice of a slogan. Revealing his intention to move away from his preferred "I beat your favorite driver", the #11 driver wrote:

"Coming soon..."

Denny Hamlin's Instagram story - Image via Instagram/@dennyhamlin

Danny Hamlin has famously said "I beat your favourite driver" after securing victory at a race. It originated after he crossed the checkered flag at the Bristol Night Race in September of 2023, and seemingly addressed the audience at the track who were booing him with the catchphrase.

After Bristol, Hamlin used the catchphrase once more at the Busch Light Clash in 2024, this time, he added the word 'again' to the saying.

However, in an episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental released in February 2024, Hamlin announced that he would be retiring the slogan after his father sent him his thoughts on it (as quoted by On3.com):

"[My dad] sent me a text and he said, ‘Son, you’ve got to stop that. I don’t like it. It’s just too cocky.’ I’m going to listen to dad on this one. So we’re going to retire it,” Hamlin said.

Last year, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver scored three wins, along with 12 Top 5s, and 18 Top 10s. His upcoming season will be his 20th full-time season with the team, having stayed with them for the entirety of his Cup Series career.

While Denny Hamlin has never secured a championship title, he has come close with a runner-up finish in the standings at the end of the 2010 season, and three third-place finishes in 2006, 2014, and 2021.

Denny Hamlin crosses fingers for the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl win

In the aforementioned Instagram Q&A session, Hamlin also addressed a fan questioning if the Washington Commanders will win the Super Bowl this year. The 44-year-old responded to the comment by sharing a fingers-crossed emoji in a photo of him standing in front of an image that featured him as a child, remarking:

"The last time @commanders won the Super Bowl I was this old"

Denny Hamlin's Instagram story - Image via Instagram/@dennyhamlin

It is worth mentioning that the last time Washington Commanders won the Superbowl was in 1992. The photo that Hamlin is standing in front of in his story also features Joe Gibbs himself, who got his start in the world of sports as the coach for the Washington team from 1981 to 1992.

