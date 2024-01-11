After KBM, Kyle Busch ceases operations on yet another business venture

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has confirmed the rumors of his energy drink brand, Rowdy Energy, closing down.

Rowdy Energy, founded in 2020 by Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church, has ceased all its operations after three years. The California-based project was Busch's second business venture that has come to a halt in recent months.

Earlier in 2023, Busch sold off his Truck and Xfinity Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) to Spire Motorsports. The 38-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to his energy drink company shutting down. In an official statement, the Las Vegas native broke the news:

"I'm here to say that Rowdy Energy will be ceasing operations and closing its doors in the coming weeks. Like many other new consumer brands, the headwinds have proven to be too strong and it makes the most sense to end the journey so I can remain focused on my family and my racing career."

He added:

"While the news is sad to announce, I'll always appreciate what I learned along the way. It was a fun ride and only fueled my passion for better-for-you energy drinks!"

Kyle Busch expressed gratitude for the success of Rowdy Energy

Busch expressed gratitude to the investors who helped him bring his dream to reality. He wrote:

"In 2020, I wanted to create a better-for-you, all natural energy drink that had great taste, so I launched Rowdy Energy. I'm really proud of our efforts and appreciate all the investors that stood behind me to help make my dream become a reality."

The brand experienced swift success—a feat that Busch attributes in part to the relationships he cultivated during his extensive racing career. He said:

"We had quick success getting into 50,000 doors in just two short years thanks in part to the relationships I've been lucky enough to build during my years in racing."

The Richard Childress Racing driver added:

"From its start, there's no doubt that the popularity and success of Rowdy Energy was due to each you! I cannot thank you enough for your support - from posts on social media...to telling me in-person...to seeing it in your hands at racetracks - that has meant a lot to me and I'm forever grateful."

With yet another business venture now behind him, Kyle Busch will soon return to Cup Series action as he gears up for the 2024 season.