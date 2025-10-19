After Las Vegas disappointment, Chase Elliott discloses how he’s finding “more relief” as he looks forward to the Talladega

Chase Elliott shared an optimistic take on his chances at Talladega Superspeedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver noted that his Las Vegas result wasn't a 'great indication' of the pace held by the No.9 team.Elliott was on par for a top-5 finish at Las Vegas, before he endured a pit stop penalty that set him back. He began on the second row and recorded a fifth-place result in Stage 1, while his HMS teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson finished in tandem at the top.If not for the pass-through penalty, Elliott would've stayed on course for a far better result than his P18 finish. This time around, the No.9 driver has qualified 25th for Talladega.However, Elliott is prepared to overcome the setback.&quot;I think for me it's pretty simple. I feel like we've got to go win. And if we don't, we've got to, you know, have really good opportunities to win. To, you know, car ourselves out of the position that we're in,&quot; he said in an interview with Frontstretch. [1:15 onwards]&quot;I think I find more relief than anything and just our performance last week. I don't think our result was a great indication of just the job we did throughout the week and throughout the entire weekend. So honestly. I was really proud of our pace last week,&quot; he added.Chase Elliott is currently 23 points below the cutline, and will look for stage points to make up for lost ground. He finished fifth in his last outing at the track despite starting 30th. If Elliott can deliver a similar performance and finish strong, he's bound to have an advantage at Martinsville.Chase Elliott sees no standout contender at TalladegaChase Elliott doesn't see any clear favorite heading into Talladega Superspeedway. He believes everyone has a chance to set themselves up for a good result.“I don’t see anyone being a standout. Everybody’s just really close and whoever gets themselves in a good spot and positions themselves well and has some good fortune, you know, is going to have a good day,” Chase Elliott said via Speedway media.Team Penske's Austin Cindric won the last race at Talladega. However, he only led seven laps to do so. Ty Gibbs led the most at 32, but finished mid-pack at 17th.On the other hand, Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell has grabbed the Busch Light Pole for Sunday's race. The No.71 driver finished one spot shy of the top-10 in the Spring race.Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is the only playoff driver in a top-5 grid spot. He starts on the first row alongside McDowell, while Kyle Busch and Austic Cindric round out the second row.