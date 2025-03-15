After making history for Wood Brothers, Josh Berry aims to conquer the ‘biggest’ obstacle in Las Vegas

Josh Berry is all set for Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing. After securing a fourth-place finish at Phoenix Raceway — his best Cup Series result this season — Berry is focused on taking the run to a track he's enjoyed success at.

Las Vegas holds meaning for Josh Berry. He’s won there twice in the Xfinity Series, instilling confidence heading into the weekend. Talking about it, he shared, as quoted by Speedway Digest:

“Vegas has been a good track for me—I’ve won there twice in the Xfinity Series—so I’m looking forward to getting back there this weekend,” Berry said.

“The mile-and-a-halfs with the Next Gen car are intense, and Vegas always puts on an exciting race, especially with how crazy the restarts can be. The biggest thing for us is to qualify well, hopefully pick up some stage points, and keep our track position to stay up front” he added.

Berry started racing Legend Cars at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway while attending Volunteer State Community College and working as a bank teller to fund his racing career. His break came in 2010, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. noticed him in an online sim racing league and signed him for JR Motorsports.

From there, Berry entered the late model scene, becoming the all-time wins leader in the CARS Tour and winning the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championship. He followed it up with success in the Xfinity Series, clinching five wins — including two at Las Vegas. Now, in his second full-time Cup Series season, Berry hopes to convert his experience and past victories at the track into a breakthrough performance at NASCAR’s top level.

Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, with the race starting Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Josh Berry takes on Fort Jackson’s grueling obstacle course

Josh Berry recently took his endurance to a different arena — an obstacle course at Fort Jackson. Alongside Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris, Berry participated in taking on a challenging Army course designed to test physical and mental strength.

“It was fun. Obviously, we got a really small piece of the course here, but it was definitely tough,” Berry shared in his recent interview with abccolumbia.

After the obstacle course, Josh Berry and Josh Harris attended a Fort Jackson graduation ceremony, where nearly 800 recruits officially became active-duty soldiers. Berry reflected on the moment, saying,

“Coming here and watching these brave men and women that’ve chosen to serve their country, and seeing them put all this effort in, just makes you feel really fortunate for what we get to do on Sundays.”

As Darlington Raceway prepares for its 75th anniversary and Throwback Weekend on April 5th and 6th, Harris also talked about the importance of honoring NASCAR’s roots. In his own words,

“We are trying to go through and tell the story and history of this great racetrack. Throwback weekend will be celebrating that history by having a lot of former competitors at the track doing fan engagement."

Josh Berry drives the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series. He is currently in the 21st position in driver standings with 73 points to his name and one top-five finish in the 2025 season so far.

